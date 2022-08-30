Tennessee Hills breaks ground, eyes growth

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Stephen Callahan, founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery, likens the business to a single-car NASCAR team.

“We put the team together on a budget, and we go out and we see if we can qualify to make the race that weekend,” Callahan said Tuesday at a groundbreaking event for the company’s first Bristol location. “I’m here to tell you right now that we are on the pole position right here in Bristol, Tennessee, and we’ve got a shot at winning this thing.”

For the distillery that started out in Jonesborough, Tennessee in 2014, getting to victory lane means expanding into a nationally-recognized brand and Tennessee’s premiere distiller. Tuesday’s groundbreaking on the $21.3 million, 35,000-square-foot distillery in Bristol, Tennessee marked the initial step toward that goal.

“There are some times in Bristol’s history where you’re seeing something that's starting that's really just the impetus of something that’s going to be huge,” Tennessee state Senator Jon Lundberg said. “Something huge is happening, and it's starting right here, today.”

Located across U.S. 11W from The Pinnacle, on the former campus of American National University, Tennessee Hills’ newest facility will house a gift shop, tasting bar and tourable distillery producing roughly 50 barrels a day of primarily Tennessee whiskey. That will make it the fourth largest distillery in the state, according to Callahan. The property’s existing 19,000-square-foot building will house a museum, corporate offices and space for East Tennessee State University’s fermentation and distillation sciences program.

“We’re just trying to build an authentic company, and we’re not really getting into being a celebrity brand or a gimmick brand,” Callahan said. “We just want to make good products and see if we can take it to a national level.”

“Tennessee Hills already is in this region a big lifestyle brand,” Scott Andrew, CEO of Tennessee Hills parent company Rugged American Spirits, said. “It's not going to be just statewide – it's going to be national.”

Tennessee Hills’ manufacturing operation in Bristol will be the company’s third location, joining the original distillery in Jonesborough and the more recent Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in Johnson City, as the brand continues to add to its regional footprint, which may see even more growth in the not-so-distant future.

As part of its development agreement with Bristol, Tennessee to construct the new distillery and relocate company headquarters to Bristol, the Tennessee Hills-Rugged American Spirits venture will get 45.5 acres of land adjacent to The Pinnacle for a Tennessee Hills development. Callahan said Tuesday development options are still being explored for the additional property.

“We haven't really decided what's going to fit best, just because that is a pretty steep part of land,” Callahan said. “We are going to do some surveys, look into it and just see what the best fit is, because we would love to create another business that actually brings more people to Bristol … the more people we can get here, the longer we can keep them here, the more money we are going to generate for the city of Bristol.”