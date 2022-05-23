SWVA Economic Forum kicks off Wednesday

The seventh annual Southwest Virginia Economic Forum will include a series of five programs when it unfolds Wednesday on the campus of the University of Virginia at Wise.

Activities at the David J. Prior Convocation Center begin at 9 a.m., with a welcome from UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna Henry and the opening presentation on the “State of the Region” by Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, according to information provided by event organizers.

El Koubi is scheduled to discuss what lies ahead for this region and explain the partnership’s plans, beginning at 9:10 a.m.

Other topics include the region’s talented workforce, area housing needs, entrepreneurs working with the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol and providing child care for the region’s workforce.

At 9:45 a.m., Andy Sorrell, deputy director of Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and

Julie Brown, director of Advanced Learning for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, will discuss the nationwide workforce shortage, recent workforce trends and solutions to combat the current labor shortage challenges.

Housing for the future is the topic at 10:45 a.m., as Sandra Powell, senior deputy director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Chris Thompson, director of Strategic Housing at Virginia Housing and Zachary Mannheimer, founder and CEO of Alquist, discuss how localities and business are implementing innovative concepts to address the aging and affordable housing shortages in their communities.

The pending opening of the Bristol Casino and the 2024 arrival of the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel is expected to impact all of Southwest Virginia. At 12:30 p.m., a panel including Allie Evangelista, president at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Bristol; Karen Hester, owner of Cranberry Lane, Southern Churn, and Unwind Vacations Rentals and Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation will discuss how Hard Rock is working to support communities and business and how regional entrepreneurs are building on the opportunity.

The day’s final presentation, at 1:45 p.m., deals with expanding child care to meet the needs of the area’s workforce. Learn how leaders across the region are collaborating with additional stakeholders to launch the ReadySWVA child care initiative for Southwest Virginia. The panel includes Anthony Keck, executive vice president for System Innovation and chief population health officer at Ballad Health; Dr. Agida Manizade, founding president of Radford Child Development Inc.; and Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Tickets are available at the door for $40.

