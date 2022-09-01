 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports betting in Virginia continues to grow

  • Updated
States where sports betting is legalized and possible new ones in 2022

Sports betting underwent a sea change in 2018. That’s the year the United States Supreme Court overturned a federal law that had banned sports betting anywhere but Nevada. Since then, more than 30 states have approved wagering on sports, and in more than 20 of those states, sports betting is already operational. BestOdds, a sports research analyst, compiled a list of the states with legal sports betting and ones that might make it legal in the next year or two. 

As the coronavirus pandemic was forcing casinos to close and Americans were staying home, more states began approving online sports betting. In 2021, U.S. commercial gaming revenue hit a record $4.3 billion on sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association. Currently, twenty states have full sports betting with multiple options. The remaining states have limited sports betting options, legislative proposals for the near future, or no legal sports betting with little to no legislative movement. 

 wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Year-over-year results show Virginia sports wagering is up dramatically from its first year of operation but totals for July remained relatively low compared to months during football season.

For July, Virginians wagered more than $266 million on sporting events. That’s 64% higher than one year ago, according to the Virginia Lottery which released the figures Thursday. The state now has 14 active licensed operators today compared to seven one year ago, according to a written statement.

Bettors won $239.97 million, for a 9.78% hold, or operators winning percentage. Operators reported almost $21.4 million in adjusted gross revenue. That is up from 8.8% in June but lower than the 12.1% hold reported in May.

That $266 million total equates to an average of $8.58 million wagered each day, with an average of $7.74 million won each day.

About $5.9 billion has been wagered in Virginia since sports gambling began in January 2021.

During the month of July, 13 licensed operators accepted mobile sports wagers. In addition to offering mobile wagers, Hard Rock Bristol launched its retail sports book in July inside the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock.

At this time, there are no more sports book permits available, and there will not be an annual application period during 2022, according to the lottery website.

Eight operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenues for July, which generated $3.1 million in tax payments to the state with $2.98 million going to the state’s general fund, according to the statement.

