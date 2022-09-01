Sports betting in Virginia continues to grow

Year-over-year results show Virginia sports wagering is up dramatically from its first year of operation but totals for July remained relatively low compared to months during football season.

For July, Virginians wagered more than $266 million on sporting events. That’s 64% higher than one year ago, according to the Virginia Lottery which released the figures Thursday. The state now has 14 active licensed operators today compared to seven one year ago, according to a written statement.

Bettors won $239.97 million, for a 9.78% hold, or operators winning percentage. Operators reported almost $21.4 million in adjusted gross revenue. That is up from 8.8% in June but lower than the 12.1% hold reported in May.

That $266 million total equates to an average of $8.58 million wagered each day, with an average of $7.74 million won each day.

About $5.9 billion has been wagered in Virginia since sports gambling began in January 2021.

During the month of July, 13 licensed operators accepted mobile sports wagers. In addition to offering mobile wagers, Hard Rock Bristol launched its retail sports book in July inside the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock.

At this time, there are no more sports book permits available, and there will not be an annual application period during 2022, according to the lottery website.

Eight operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenues for July, which generated $3.1 million in tax payments to the state with $2.98 million going to the state’s general fund, according to the statement.