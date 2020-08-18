Saltville welcomes new coffee/dessert café

SALTVILLE, Va. — Melissa Turner had the idea of opening a coffee/dessert café with embroidery and printing services in Saltville. What she ended up with is the new restaurant called The Lily Pad.

“I started down this road with the revitalization of Saltville,” Turner said. “I felt like we needed more businesses and things to draw people to Saltville. I was saying, ‘This is what we need! This is what we need!’ and decided to put my money where my mouth is.”

Turner said she submitted a business plan for the coffee shop to Town Council. She then was told about the Chamber of Commerce’s small business boot camp, so she put the brakes on her plan so she could attend.

In April, Turner completed the boot camp and won the startup money. When discussing her business plan, she said the chamber folks thought Saltville could use another restaurant, and Turner found out how expensive equipment is for embroidery and printing services.

Turner said that just before the grant was awarded, she was furloughed from her job. The business didn’t recover, so she lost that job.