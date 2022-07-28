Rhinehart earns Certified Chamber Executive designation

Beth Rhinehart, Bristol Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Virginia, that has more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

The CCE program assesses and tests the applicant's knowledge of core chamber management areas — management, planning and development, membership, communications and revenue and operations.

“In the past year, these chamber leaders invested many hours in their professional development to earn their CCE designation,” Matt McCormick, CCE, IOM, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce (Mo.) and CCE Commission chairman, said. “We commend their achievement and are very proud to have them join a long tradition of professional excellence.”

Rhinehart is one of eight chamber professionals to earn the Certified Chamber Executive designation in 2022.

The first CCE designation was conferred more than 40 years ago. It is recognized as the highest, and most elite, professional designation in the chamber of commerce profession. It’s the only globally-recognized certification program exclusive to the chamber of commerce industry.

Rhinehart has served as president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber for seven years.