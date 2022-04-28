Protective equipment business to be first tenant at Aerospace Park

The Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA)’s 160-acre Aerospace Park has its first tenant, Final Forge, a protective equipment developer, and manufacturer.

After signing a lease with the TCAA, Final Forge will relocate to Blountville, Tennessee, and begin construction of two new buildings that will take up 50,000 square feet at the Aerospace Park.

Final Forge develops and manufactures protective headgear for the military, law enforcement, first responders, and homeland security forces. In a TCAA press release David Rogers, president of Final Forge, emphasized how their new location at Aerospace Park will allow them to more efficiently meet the needs of their clients.

“Being located at the airport will not only aid in the product flight testing, research and development activities, but will also provide aviation customers the ability to fly-in and have their equipment serviced on-site,” Rogers said.

As part of their relocation from Plymouth, Massachusetts, Final Forge will, according to the press release, bring “more than a dozen” manufacturing jobs, as well as laboratory and production machinery and three aircraft to their new facility.

In the press release Gene Cossey, the TCAA executive director, welcomed Final Forge to the Tri-Cities region and said that he believes many more businesses would benefit from relocating to Aerospace Park.

“We believe this is just the start of success for Aerospace Park, and like Final Forge, many more aerospace businesses will see the benefit of being located here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Cossey said.