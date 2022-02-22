President of Bristol's Hard Rock Casino announced

In 2006, Evangelista joined the gaming industry as an assistant slot operations manager in Missouri. She advanced to become director of casino operations and then vice president of casino operations at an Iowa casino in 2014. Five years later, she would become the vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Gaming and Racetrack property in Ohio, according to a written statement.

She most recently served as vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland.

“Allie’s life and career has embodied the American success story,” Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International said. “Allie has worked in every aspect of the gaming and hospitality industries and will bring this impressive experience to her role as president of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. Allie already has hit the ground running and is busy assembling a talented team to operate the resort.”

She acknowledged the opportunity this project provides.

“I look forward to embracing the community in Bristol and working with the many partners who have been instrumental in supporting the project,” Evangelista said in the statement. “As the ‘Birthplace of Country Music,’ Bristol is rich in history and culture. As someone with a passion for exploring new and diverse opportunities, I am excited to experience the region’s natural beauty and its many wonderful music, entertainment and recreational offerings.

“As a destination-resort, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol will be a perfect complement to the world-class events and attractions that draw millions of visitors to the Tri-Cities, including ones across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee,” she said.

Evangelista has a master’s degree in business administration from Lindenwood University and a master’s in human resources management from Washington University. She is married to her husband of 21 years, Fabio Evangelista.

“We are fortunate to have Allie’s significant industry leadership in Bristol,” Jim McGlothlin, chairman, The United Company, and Clyde Stacy, president, Par Ventures, said. “Allie has a track-record of success and valuable experience in all facets of the gaming industry in a variety of demographic markets. Allie knows what works and will bring those important lessons to opening and operating the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. We are excited to have her lead efforts to further Bristol’s stature as a major travel and entertainment destination in our region and beyond.”

The temporary ‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ casino is slated to open before the end of the second quarter of this year. The temporary full-service casino will boast approximately 30,000 square feet of gaming space, featuring about 900 gaming slots, 20 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options. The space will include a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high limit gaming areas.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a new restaurant, a grab and go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. Hard Rock’s temporary casino will create 600 new jobs.

For more information around Hard Rock’s temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.