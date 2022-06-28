Plan could make Bristol a top pickleball destination

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Construction on a premier pickleball facility could begin soon in Bristol.

Matt Lavinder, owner of the Bristol SportsPlex, briefed the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a work session Tuesday on the proposed public-private partnership that would have the city build a pickleball park on SportsPlex land.

Lavinder says the project would make Bristol one of the region’s top pickleball destinations.

“I think by combining our resources – by us providing the land, [the city] providing the courts – that we can create the best pickleball facility in the southeast,” Lavinder said. “It might not be the biggest, it would be close, but it would be the best, because it would be uniquely Bristol.”

If approved by council, the city would fund the construction of a 12-court pickleball facility at a vacant lot located between the SportsPlex on Raytheon Drive and its outdoor tennis courts off Bluff City Highway. The land for the pickleball park would be leased to the city, which would also fund improvements such lighting, restrooms and parking.

“Pickleball is a big part of the Plex, and there are tremendous opportunities there,” Lavinder said. “The demand is increasing every day, because it’s a grassroots sport (and) it's accessible.”

The lease would be for 30 years and costs just $10 a year; however, the city would be responsible for maintaining the park, which would be part of the city’s public parks system.

According to Lavinder, the SportsPlex already has four indoor pickleball courts. With the addition of 12 new courts, and the possibility of using existing tennis courts, the facility could host a 28-court tournament after construction, making it a prime tournament venue.

“With the pickleball and all the other stuff, this is a destination for families to come to Bristol,” Lavinder said.

According to Terry Napier, director of parks and recreation for the city, construction would likely cost around $750,000, money already budgeted for the coming fiscal year. Construction could begin later this year and be completed as soon as spring 2023.

One driving factor in the project for Lavinder and his wife Hollie is the idea of enhancing the social atmosphere at their facility. Lavinder showed the council renderings of a proposed outdoor patio area that would be on SportPlex land adjacent to the pickleball park that included a bar, stage, beer garden, cornhole area and gathering space – an element he sees adding appeal.

“I don't think people are just playing pickleball for the sport,” Lavinder said. “They are playing it because they have this need for social interaction, and pickleball is really conducive to that.”

The overall response from council was positive, and the matter will be taken up for formal consideration during their July 12 meeting.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.