Paymerang to add 50 new jobs in Wise County

Paymerang, a Virginia-based business to business payment and invoice automation company plans to add 50 employees at its new location in Wise County.

The company announced the expansion Thursday during a media event. Paymerang recently expanded its Chesterfield County location and initially plans to hire up to 50 employees in Big Stone Gap’s downtown co-working space, according to a written statement. The employees will engage in software development and payment operations for Paymerang’s nationwide client base.

Since 2018, Paymerang has grown from 27 to 200 employees, expanding company operations, new product development, sales and marketing. In helping to transform the finance departments of both private and public institutions, Paymerang supports clients in their efforts to save time and money while protecting the integrity of their payments, according to the statement.

“We are very pleased to arrive in Southwestern Virginia through our presence in Big Stone Gap,” Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda said in the statement. “We are fully committed to an expansion strategy that includes a distributed workforce, because it enables us to sustain our on-site operations in Chesterfield County while benefiting from an expanded team location to bolster business continuity. Southwest Virginia is the perfect location for us to test and refine this strategy, and we are thrilled to be part of the region’s economic story.”

In 2018, Virginia-based Aldrich Capital Partners became the parent company of Paymerang, providing support for business expansion and development.

“Four years ago, we invested $26 million in Paymerang, our largest investment in a Virginia company at that time, and last year, we invested another $10 million,” Mirza Baig, managing partner of Aldrich Capital Partners, said. “We are most pleased that both Paymerang and eHealth Technologies, also a member of our portfolio, are finding success in business expansion to the Southwest Virginia region. As the entrepreneur behind the entrepreneurs, Aldrich Capital Partners is delighted to help grow companies like Paymerang, to the benefit of all stakeholders, including our friends and neighbors in Virginia’s southwest.”

Federal and state lawmakers offered words of support for the project.

“I applaud Paymerang for locating a hub in Big Stone Gap and providing 50 job opportunities in the area connected to the company’s Central Virginia headquarters. It will help pave the way for further economic growth in our region,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, said.

The announcement is the newest addition to Project Fuse, an economic development initiative created by the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority and InvestSWVA in 2021 to define a modern workplace model. InvestSWVA worked with Paymerang Aldrich Capital Partners on this expansion

“It is a pleasure to welcome Paymerang to Big Stone Gap,” said Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and majority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates and InvestSWVA co-chair. “We are working to make all of Virginia the destination of choice for business and our rural areas are ready to be part of the story. I applaud Paymerang for joining us in Southwest Virginia and fully expect Paymerang to shine as a global business success story.”

The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission serves as chief sponsor of Project Fuse.

“This validates the research showing that our localities are well-positioned to offer modular space and workers to vibrant companies,” Duane Miller, executive director of the commission, said. “Moreover, Paymerang’s decision to join us here sends a message that our communities are in a geographic sweet spot for companies and workers alike. In simple terms, we’re not just recruiting companies, we’re also recruiting people.”