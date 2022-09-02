Nine from Southwest Virginia make Virginia 500 list

Nine residents of Southwest Virginia were recently included in the Virginia 500, a listing by Virginia Business magazine of the 500 most powerful, influential leaders in business, government, politics and education.

Candidates were chosen in 20 different categories including agriculture, economic development, energy, finance, government, law, manufacturing, media, real estate and transportation by editors of the Richmond-based news magazine.

“Some of the list is determined by a person’s position — if you’re the governor of Virginia or the head of a Fortune 1000 corporation, you’ll find yourself on the Virginia 500,” Editor Richard Foster wrote Aug. 29. “Other factors we consider include company revenue, the number of employees a leader oversees, the scope of their responsibilities, how newsworthy the executive is, and how prominent they are within their industry and/or community. We examine board memberships, as well as philanthropy.”

This region’s choices, in alphabetical order, are:

Jonathan Belcher, Lebanon ; Howard Broadfoot, Bristol; Donna Price Henry, Wise; Del. Terry Kilgore, Gate City; Jim McGlothlin, Bristol; Will Payne II, Bristol; Steve Smith, Abingdon; Clyde Stacy, Bristol and Travis Staton, Abingdon.

One name that came off the list for 2022 was Mike Quillen of Bristol, the longtime former coal industry executive who was honored as a “living legend” in last year’s listing.

Belcher in the executive director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, which last year announced 46 new projects and 14 company expansions and retentions responsible for creating more than 1,000 jobs in the region. He also serves as executive director of the Coalfields Expressway Authority, advocating for federal and state funding to complete the proposed 57-mile route from Pound to Grundy and connecting to West Virginia.

Broadfoot is the president and CEO of Electro-Mechanical, a Bristol-founded company that produces an array of electrical components for utility and industrial infrastructure. The company was purchased by Graycliff Partners in 2021. His previous roles were in the automotive and consumer products industries.

Henry is the chancellor of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, a post she has held since 2013. The college recently launched a fundraising campaign aimed at increasing the school’s endowment by $100 million. She is also a member of GO Virginia’s Region 1 council for economic development and serves on the Southwest Virginia Health Authority board.

Kilgore, first elected in 1993, ascended to become House Majority Leader in the House of Delegates. He is vice chair of the Commerce and Energy Committee and helped establish InvestSWVA, a marketing program to attract businesses to the region and serves on the VCEDA board. He was a long-time chair of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

McGlothlin made this year’s list in the hospitality/tourism category after he and partner Clyde Stacy successfully lobbied the Virginia General Assembly to legalize casino gambling in 2019 and 2020. Virginia’s first casino, The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, opened in July to rave reviews. The full Hard Rock project is being developed in connection with Hard Rock International of Florida. McGlothlin remains chair of The United Company, based in Bristol, with interests in hospitality, real estate and energy.

Payne is the director InvestSWVA and managing partner of Coalfield Strategies. The former was just involved in August economic expansion announcements in Big Stone Gap and Buchanan County. In addition to leading marketing efforts for those two entities, Payne oversees the Appalachian grains initiative, Energy Delta Lab and Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority.

Smith, the longtime president and CEO of K-VA-T Stores oversees the Food City grocery chain which now has more than 140 locations in Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama. They recently launched a series of Curt’s Ace Hardware stores, named for Smith’s grandfather, with the first in Bristol Virginia. The company earned $3.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021 and employs more than 16,000 people.

Stacy is the president of Par Ventures, LLC, who famously bought the once-vacant Bristol Mall and then engaged lifelong friend Jim McGlothlin in a quest to legalize casino gambling in Virginia. Work is underway to transform that property into the Hard Rock Resort & Casino Bristol, with a planned opening in 2024. He is the former head of Rapoca Energy and a former investor in Dharma Pharmaceuticals, a state-licensed medical cannabis producer now operating in Abingdon.

Staton is president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, a position he’s held for the past 10 years. During that time Staton has transformed the organization to try and improve the health, education and financial stability of the region. The United Way now serves 17 counties and four cities and has played roles in a community health initiative, raising funds to provide child care and most recently helping families recover from devastating floods in Buchanan County.