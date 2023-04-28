ABINGDON, Va. — A brick-and-mortar business is relaunching in Abingdon with new ownership that plans to expand its mission.

When Lucy Stewart, an avid knitter and crocheter, learned one of her favorite places to shop was up for sale, she bought the business.

Earlier this year, Stewart, of Kingsport, became the new owner of A Likely Yarn, a locally owned business founded in 2008 by Abingdon resident Janet Woolwine.

The new entrepreneur is hosting a grand re-opening at the store at 213 Pecan St. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 28 through 30. The event is being held in conjunction with National Local Yarn Shop Day, a program hosted by the National NeedleArts Association that’s designed to encourage more traffic to local yarn stores.

The celebration will feature daily prize drawings and discounts. The first 40 people to arrive on Saturday will receive free goodie bags from the shop.

The small business, located in a cozy cottage-like house near the Virginia Creeper Trail, has weathered many ups and downs in the economy, recessions, and most recently a pandemic.

Woolwine recently took a sentimental journey, remembering how her business got started 15 years ago.

After enrolling in a knitting class at Virginia Highlands Community College in 2008, she discovered there were no yarn shops closer than Blacksburg, Virginia, and Asheville, North Carolina, at the time.

Answering the call to serve the artistic community, Woolwine opened A Likely Yarn four months later at the former Zazzy’z Coffee Shop. Its mission was “to create a welcome space for crafters of all skill levels and all economic levels.”

A year later, Woolwine renovated the bungalow that currently houses A Likely Yarn.

“Both the concept and the business have grown steadily,” she said. “I’m optimistic, confident, and excited about all the recent changes and the many more to come.”

A human connection

One ingredient that’s made the business a success over the years is the human connection it offers.

Owning a successful brick-and-mortar shop can be a challenge these days, especially with the convenience of ordering online. But the beauty of having a local yarn shop, said the new owner, is forming bonds with the artisans.

“A local store front creates a sense of community,” said Stewart, who believes an open ‘sit and stitch’ time at the shop has proven to be a good way to connect with people. “That connection is important especially since we live in such a digital society. It’s nice just to sit and talk and stitch together.”

Wendy Dayton of Abingdon is a beginning knitter who enrolled in classes earlier this year. She said A Likely Yarn is her go-to store for fiber supplies.

“They have everything here. It’s amazing,” she said.

Like many of her customers, Stewart’s love of fibers started at a young age when her sister introduced her to crafts like rug hooking, needlepoint, and cross-stitch.

“My family has always jokingly called me Martha Stewart. What’s funny is I married a man with the last name Stewart and my first name is actually Martha.”

What’s old is new again

Knitting and crocheting isn’t just for your grandmother anymore. According to Stewart, an interest in the art forms is on the rise.

“You know that trend that says what’s old is new again,” she said. “A lot of crafters are revisiting and bringing them back to life.”

Stewart said a new trend in teen clothing is to incorporate handmade granny squares, a piece of square fabric produced in crochet. The squares got the name from the Victorian days when grandmothers would save scraps of yarn to make the squares.

“Teens are putting them on their jackets, vest and even their pants,” Stewart said.

As the new owner, Stewart has replenished the store with popular brands of yarn, such as Miss Babs which is manufactured in Mountain City, Tennessee, and sold exclusively to only a few yarn shops in the country, including A Likely Yarn.

A new feature at the shop is Woobles, beginner-friendly crochet kits that represent a Japanese art form called amigurumi.

“They’re really a big deal now with the younger crocheters. You can make critters like a bunny, fox or penguin. It’s like a mini stuffed animal made out of crochet,” said Stewart.

“Embroidery is making a really big comeback right now too,” she said. “A lot of teens are embroidering their backpacks, jeans, and shirts.”

Just for the grand re-opening, Stewart will offer Urth Yarn Kits that come with free knit and crochet patterns.

In celebration of National Local Yarn Shop Day, Art Yarns, an independent dyer, has created a unique colorway that is uniquely dyed just for this particular weekend.

There will also be branded merchandise with the new A Likely Yarn logo, introducing “Ginger,” the red-headed sheep, appearing on T-shirts, tote bags and stickers. She also stocks kits for embroidery, weaving and needle felting.

A Likely Yarn offers classes for beginning knitting and crocheting. In addition, the shop hosts a yarn camp four times a year at Jubilee House and Retreat Center in Abingdon. The retreat offers participants the opportunity to meet other artisans while spending a weekend doing nothing but knitting, crocheting and hanging out with friends.

“I call it the best girls’ weekend ever,” said Stewart.

Visit the website for A Likely Yarn at www.alikelyyarn.com and check out their Facebook page.