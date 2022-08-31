Mother Chuckers is off and throwing

BRISTOL, Va. – A month into its soft opening, Mother Chuckers, a new ax-throwing venue in Bristol, Virginia, has settled into its new home after having completely renovated the building, which used to house Mother's Restaurant.

Javan Martin, who co-owns the eight-lane ax-throwing facility, along with Steve and Jacob Pearce, is proud of the local support they have received from the Bristol community over the past month.

"The cool thing is we got a ton of local support. Of course, we're from here, so we have a ton of people who know us," Martin said. "We've had a lot a lot of people come through, and then we have folks come from out of town that just heard about us from Lebanon, Chilhowie, and Marion. So, it's been good."

Over the past month, Mother Chuckers has been hosting a revolving door of birthday parties and corporate events, which have kept them busy.

“ So we've had like Home Depot, Bristol Honda, the Virginia Middle School, we've had a ton of people come through, especially birthday parties," Martin said. "We get messages every day from folks who want to bring their companies here. They end up being the favorite boss in the building after that. It's all high fives and hugs and stuff when they leave."

In terms of the building, Martin highlighted that aside from a few small details he is working on, they are now fully operational.

"Today, I'm putting in cup holders because people need a place to put their drinks. But, as far as the building goes, I mean, we'll fine-tune stuff as we go. But, right now, this works for us," Martin said. "We're essentially ready to roll."

Steven Pearce, stressed that early on they had trouble getting all the paperwork they needed submitted and approved. But, now all they are waiting to get their liquor license approved.

"The other paperwork has been done. I'd say some of the tough times that we had to start out with was getting a certificate of occupancy, getting the health department to sign off, you know because there was some learning that we had to do," Pearce said. "The last form of the paperwork is the liquor license to complete the business model that we want."

Martin explained that once they gain their liquor license, which they expect to have next month, they plan to have a grand opening event. Once that has happened they can start building with an eye on the future.

"We're going on as we go. But, then once you get alcohol and stuff like that, then we'll have a grand opening," Martin said. "First thing is get operational, get everything flowing like it's supposed to, and then we will start incorporating other stuff like the music and everything else because that's all coming. But, it's a stair-stepping thing, and then once the once you get to where we have alcohol licensing and grand opening, it's going to open up a lot more doors."

One of the things that has surprised Martin and Pearce is the amount of locals who come to Mother Chuckers for the food. They are cooking their own smoked chicken and pork.

"We getting a few more people are starting to filter in and out, just to sit down and eat, which we did not plan for that," Pearce said. "We didn't even have to-go boxes because that wasn't the design of the business."

Martin highlighted that most of the people who come and eat were loyal Mother's Restaurant customers in the past.

"They say, 'we used to eat here. What are y'all serving now?' and that's the people that come in here and eat, and they have nothing to do with this ax-throwing stuff, which is cool," Martin said.

Mother Chuckers is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.