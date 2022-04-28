Moody's boosts city's credit rating

BRISTOL, Va. – Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday upgraded Bristol Virginia’s credit rating on its long-term debt.

The New York-based firm increased the city’s rating from A3 to A2 on its $105.6 million in general obligation unlimited tax rating, according to a written statement from the rating agency. The bonds are backed by the city’s full faith and credit.

“The upgrade to A2 reflects continued improvement in the city's financial position, which is characterized by strong reserves and liquidity and conservative fiscal policies,” according to the rating agency statement.

“The rating also incorporates the moderately-sized and growing tax base, below average resident income and wealth, and above average yet manageable long-term liabilities. Further, the rating considers the city's exposure to potential financial and capital risks associated with remediation of the solid waste enterprise's landfill,” according to Moody’s.

This marks the rating agency’s third consecutive upgrade of city finances. The agency issued the A3 underlying rating and Aa1 enhanced rating in 2020 on $19.9 million refunding bonds, when the city refunded a portion of its long-term debt. That A3 rating was also applied to the remainder of the city’s debt and is an upper medium grade with low credit risk. That represented a substantial improvement over the BAA3 upgrade issued in 2019.

In its new outlook, Moody’s noted that it “does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.”

It is a far cry from 2017 when the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts identified the city as the most financially challenged locality in Virginia

City Manager Randy Eads said the new upgrade is testament to the city’s efforts to get its financial house in order.

“I am pleased with the Moody‘s credit rating upgrade. Receiving this credit rating upgrade at this particular time is gratifying knowing that we have been through COVID-19 and are currently dealing with issues associated with the landfill,” Eads said in a written statement. “I think the rating agencies see that Bristol, Virginia, is heading in the right direction and will continue to do so as long as we continue to follow the conservative fiscal path that we have set.”

Factors, including substantial tax base growth and increased income and wealth, a material reduction of total leverage and successful remediation of landfill issues, reducing associated risks, could lead to further upgrades of the city’s ratings, according to Moody’s.

Material declines in the city's financial position, contraction of the tax base and weakened income and wealth or sizable increases in long-term liabilities could lead to a decrease in ratings.

The rating also considers the status of the city Industrial Development Authority’s Series 2014B revenue bonds, which are facing insufficient revenues and have effectively fully tapped the debt service reserve fund. Those revenue bonds are tied to the phase one development of The Falls commercial center.

The bonds are non-recourse and repaid solely from project revenues, therefore are not considered obligations of the city and potential default on the bonds would not weaken the city's credit profile, according to the Moody’s statement.

The IDA is now embarking on borrowing $27.4 million in lease bonds to finance the construction of a new city elementary school. Those bonds, like The Falls revenue bonds, won’t count against the city’s long-term debt limit and are to be repaid primarily from the savings generated by closing three older elementary schools and reduced staffing.

