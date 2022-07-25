Marshall joins FCV as lending intern

Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV) recently announced Bailey Marshall has joined the association as a lending intern in the Abingdon, Virginia., branch office.

Originally from Buchanan, Virginia, Marshall currently resides in Blacksburg, Virginia, while attending Virginia Tech. She has a double major in agribusiness and communication science and social inquiry. She has experience as a marketing and communications intern for Sing Me a Story Foundation.

Marshall is a member of Gamma Phi Beta, ambassador for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) and the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, and participated in FFA in high school. At Virginia Tech, Marshall is an active member in Block and Bridle. Marshall is also involved in Cru, a faith based campus ministry.

Marshall is looking forward to learning more about the agriculture industry.

“I am excited to see the financial principles that I have learned during school be applied in agriculture lending,” she said.