March Madness leads to state's second highest sports betting month

College basketball’s “March Madness” spurred bettors in Virginia to record that state’s second highest sports betting month yet.

Virginians wagered $469.4 million during the 31 days of March -- the second highest monthly wagering activity since the record $485.5 million bet during January, according to the Virginia Lottery, which oversees sports gaming.

About a fourth of that total – nearly a $109.5 million -- was bet on the NCAA basketball tournament, even though the state gaming statute forbids betting on any Virginia college athletics.

“The popularity of the NCAA tournament makes March among the industry’s most important months, providing sportsbooks one more jump in action before the slower months begin,” said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.com. “Virginia outperformed expectations, especially considering the ban on betting on in-state college teams and the University of Virginia’s absence. The industry has done exceedingly well over the last seven months in expanding the young market and March’s results were a sort of cherry on top.”

The March total represents a 54% increase over March 2021’s total of $304.1 million.

Virginians wagered more than $15.1 million per day and won $435.7 million, or an average of $14.05 million per day.

Sportsbooks won $33.7 million in gross revenue, up 27% from $26.6 million in March 2021 and up 23% from $27.5 million in February, according to PlayVirginia.com. After $14.1 million in promotional spending and $5.3 million in other deductions, sportsbooks netted $14.3 million in adjusted revenue.

About $4.6 billion has been bet since the inception of sports gaming with more than $1.35 billion wagered through the first three months of 2022.

Year-over-year growth topped 50% for the second straight month in March,

A similar growth rate will likely continue even as sportsbooks slow as the NBA playoffs, baseball, and major golf tournaments become the main attractions for bettors, according to PlayVirginia.com.

“Volume will inevitably slip over the next few months, but the industry’s focus will change, too,” Ramsey said. “The football season and the NCAA Tournament are prime opportunities to expand to new customers, which means more promotions. With sports such as golf taking center stage in the summer months, the industry can still fare well with less volume.”

Since sports betting began in late January 2021, it has yielded $26.7 million in state taxes with another 2.1 million coming in March from the five operators who reported positive adjusted gross revenues.

Three of the state’s 12 licensed operators have nearly 90% of the market from January through March, according to information provided to the Virginia Lottery Board at its Wednesday meeting.

FanDuel led the way, handling 39.9% of wagers made, Draft Kings handled 22.8% of all wagers made and Bet MGM had 19.8% Caesars was a distant fourth with 9.69% of the market and Barstool Sports was just over 3%.

FanDuel paid $4.4 million in taxes from January through March, Draft Kings paid more than $1 million, Bet MGM paid almost $844,000 and Barstool paid nearly $132,000.

Operators Caesars, Rivers, Unibet, Golden Nugget, Wynn, PointsBet and Bally's have not generated revenue in 2022 and were not required to pay tax.

Hard Rock, which was just approved last month, paid $182 in taxes.

