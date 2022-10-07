Young named project manager for Corporate Image

Dylan Young has been named project manager for Corporate Image (CI), an integrated communications firm headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

As project manager, Young’s responsibilities include handling client projects that involve research, writing and media relations. In addition, he will develop press releases, feature stories and media pitches, and assist with client strategy.

Young previously served as the assistant sports editor at the Citizen Tribune in Morristown, Tennessee, where he covered numerous sports events, produced newspaper content, captured and edited sports videos, and helped design the paper. He also served as a sports writer at the Newport Plain Talk in Newport while attending college. He won several individual and group Tennessee Press Association awards with both newspapers.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Dylan to Corporate Image,” Robbie Phillips, vice president for CI, said. “His proven skills, strong work ethic and dedication to his work add another level of value to our award-winning staff, which will enhance the creative media products and customized services we are able to provide to our clients.”

A Morristown native, Young earned an Associate in Arts degree in communications from Walters State Community College in Morristown, and a Bachelor of Communications Studies degree from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

“I’m excited to begin this journey with Corporate Image and to be a part of a great team,” Young said. “CI is a highly respected company with a diverse client portfolio, both within our region and beyond. I can’t wait to do great things with CI and help provide communications solutions for our clients’ needs.”