Wiseman's Western brings a new style to State Street

BRISTOL, Va. – With the continued resurgence of cowboy-style fashion in pop culture, cousins Laura Honigmann and Lance Webb are throwing their hats into the ring by bringing the latest in western fashion trends to State Street with a new clothing store called Wiseman's Western & Work.

"I want people to walk by and be like, 'Oh my gosh, I've never seen something like that before,'" Honigmann said.

As customers from as far as West Virginia start coming into their store, which opened its doors December 16, Honigmann is hard at work making sure every customer finds something that calls to them.

"I want it to be for everybody. I want it to be for blue-collar. I want it to be for city girls who just want to dress up and have fun," she said.

Together Webb and Honigmann hope to grow the Wiseman's western brand, which their family has owned since the 1980s, while at the same time upholding their family's legacy in the regional clothing business, which started in 1968 when their grandfather Johnny Honigmann opened Johnny's Shoe store in Kingsport, Tennessee.

"We're bringing in the new ideas and the new everything," Honigmann said. "I think me and him (Webb) are both on the same page. We do want to stick to our roots of being a family store, but we don't want it to be a mom-and-pop shop that much. We want it to be more than that."

Among the brands customers can find at the new Wiseman's Western on State Street are Wrangler, Cinch, Ariat, Hooey, Corral Boots, and Black Jack Boots. Webb explained he and Honigmann take their time deciding what items they want to offer customers in their stores.

"She mostly does the ladies, and I'll do the men's, but we kind of cross over and help pick certain things out," Webb said.

After a year of renovations, Honigmann and Webb are still not done fixing up the new Wiseman's Western location. They plan to expand their store by adding a second floor dedicated to hats and a third floor for boots.

"It's taken us a year to get this floor open, and we're hoping by April to have the hat loft and the boots on the second floor," Webb said.

Honigmann emphasized that once the second floor is up and running, they will be offering the option to customize hats.

"This will be hats. We can do custom hats, custom shaping, branding, like putting initials on hats into anything," Honigmann said.

Greg and Karin Kane, who were doing their holiday shopping and stopped by the store for the first time look forward to coming back.

"We always go through all the stores before Christmas here in Bristol," Greg Kane said. "They did a really good job. It's beautiful in here."

As they continue to settle into their new space, Honigmann has her eyes set on the future. She hopes Wiseman Western becomes a go-to stop for visitors in downtown Bristol.

"I want people to know our name and want to travel here," Honigmann said. "Especially with the casino coming in, I want people to be like, 'that is on my bucket list. I'm going there.'"