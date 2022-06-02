Wise County buys office building

The Wise County Industrial Development Authority has secured an up to $1.2 million loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) for the purchase of a 10,000-square-foot furnished office building and an approximately 4.363-acre site in the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park in Wise County.

The property, located at 5957 Windswept Boulevard in Wise, was originally sold by the IDA to Southern Coal Corp., which built the office building. The building, later owned by Davis Mining & Manufacturing Inc., was recently vacated.

“VCEDA is pleased to be working with the Wise County IDA on this project,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said. “One of the things we need in the e-Region is an inventory of marketable buildings and sites, and the purchase of the building in the technology park by the Wise County IDA will assist in future tenant recruitment.”

The acquisition of the building, according to the IDA, fits with future planning efforts by the IDA.

“Wise County does not now have any available space for business recruitment efforts, and acquisition of this building and grounds will enhance the efforts of the IDA to offer commercial office space, which would meet the concept standards of the master plan for the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park,” Brian Falin, Wise County IDA executive director, said.