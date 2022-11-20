'Willy Wonka of ice cream' is constantly creating new flavors

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At Taste Buds, a family-run ice cream shop and restaurant, owner Helen Donnelly weaves customer's wildest dreams into Thai rolled ice cream.

"We are like the Willy Wonka of ice cream," Donnelly said while recalling some of the craziest ice cream flavors her customers have asked her to make. From potato chip ice cream, to blood orange and balsamic vinegar ice cream, to pickle ice cream, to the time a police officer stopped by Taste Buds when they reopened at their new 9 Pennsylvania Ave. Bristol, Tennessee, location in June of 2022 and asked her if she would make him Burger King Whopper ice cream, Donnelly has been able to turn it all into frozen flavors.

"He's like, so you're telling me if I bring you a Whopper, you could put it on that and make me a Whopper ice cream? And I was like,' yeah sure can!' and when we opened, he brought a Whopper, and he had us make him a Whopper ice cream," Donnelly said.

For Donnelly, it is very important everyone who walks through the doors of Taste Buds is able to enjoy their ice cream. Because of this, she has spent hours figuring out how to meet the specific needs of her clientele, from offering Keto ice cream to dairy-free ice cream.

"I don't want to miss anybody," Donnelly said. "I don't ever want a child to come into an ice cream shop and be like, I can't have ice cream."

Donnelly recalled the time a mother said her daughter could not have ice cream because not only was she allergic to dairy, sugar, and nuts but also to ice, which would burn her tongue.

"I couldn't serve her, and I was devastated," Donnelly said. "So I went, and I got oat milk, and I thought, you know what, there are no nuts because she couldn't have nuts. There's no ice, and she can have ice cream, as long as it was melting, because it had to be at a certain temperature before she could put it in her mouth. So, the next time she comes in, they come in for Boba, her, and her daughter. I was like, I got you."

Taste Buds offers customers over the age of 21 the option to add Delta-8 or THC-0 to their ice cream. Donnelly highlighted how popular the option has become and emphasized they are very careful with how they prepare and serve it to customers.

"It's pretty popular. People come in here that has never tried it like, 'hey, I want to try that,' and I'm like OK, but I'm very, very stern about the milligrams that we serve in house and the milligrams we serve out house," Donnelly said. "If you order an ice cream, we put it on top of your ice cream. It never touches where anything is going to cross-contaminate."

When Donnelly first started Taste Buds in 2016, she was a career care giver for dialysis patients.

"I was doing dialysis on a patient, and she was going to stop dialysis, and I was like, I ain't doing it no more. I'm done," Donnelly said. "I just didn't want nobody else to die on me, and I had, had every person I ever cared for either die on me or in a nursing home and so I was just fed up."

Donnelly's first attempt at starting Taste Buds did not go as planned.

"We went to Ohio and bought our concession stand, went broke," Donnelly said.

At the same time, her last patient, who had initially decided not to continue dialysis, had a change of heart and asked her to come back. So, for the next five years, Donnelly would spend the mornings working Taste Buds, which began as a Hawaiian ice concession stand outside an AutoZone parking lot, and doing dialysis by night.

"I only saw my husband on Sundays because I was leaving here and going there at night. I was with her for five years," Donnelly said. "When she passed away last February, I put my whole heart and soul into Taste Buds."

During those five years, Donnelly and her family were able to grow Taste Buds from a concession stand into their first brick-and-mortar establishment that opened on Edgemont Avenue in 2018.

Now in their new building, Donnelly points out that in order to stay open during the winter time, they have opened a kitchen and started offering a savory menu.

"Everybody thinks we're just an ice cream shop. They don't know when you walk in the door we're so much more. Like today, we've got vegetable beef soup. We've got gumbo, we've got chili, and we do burgers. We have a full-fledged menu," Donnelly said.

Donnelly stressed that, for her, the most important thing is for Taste Buds to be a place where kids can come and enjoy a scoop of ice cream in a safe environment.

"The kids are really important to us. I mean, that's really why we're here," Donnelly said. "For every A they make (in class), we give them a free scoop of ice cream, so if they get 10 A's, they get 10 scoops of ice cream."