featured top story

Wells Fargo branch on State Street to close next year

Wells Fargo - State Street

Wells Fargo will close its branch and ATM located on State Street effective February 22, 2023.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

The Wells Fargo branch on State Street in Bristol, Virginia is set to close permanently Feb. 23, 2023.

Customers of the State Street Wells Fargo received a notification on Nov. 18 that the branch and ATM was closing. In the same notification, customers were assured the change does not affect their accounts in any way.

The Wells Fargo branch at 1700 Euclid Ave. in Bristol, Virginia will remain open.

