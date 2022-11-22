Wells Fargo branch on State Street to close next year

The Wells Fargo branch on State Street in Bristol, Virginia is set to close permanently Feb. 23, 2023.
Customers of the State Street Wells Fargo received a notification on Nov. 18 that the branch and ATM was closing. In the same notification, customers were assured the change does not affect their accounts in any way.
The Wells Fargo branch at 1700 Euclid Ave. in Bristol, Virginia will remain open.
Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Joaquin Mancera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today