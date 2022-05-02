Watch Now: Red Pepper to bring new tastes to town

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s cuisine choices will soon add a few new flavors with the arrival of Red Pepper, the first restaurant featuring Indian dishes in Bristol.

After two years of being encouraged by their Wonderland Lounge N’ Grill customers in Johnson City, Tennessee, to open an Indian restaurant in Bristol, Sunny Singh and his wife, Dr. Meenu Singh, finally found what they believe is the perfect location at 215 Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia to house Red Pepper Indian Cuisine.

“I was actually just driving by, and I saw that sign for lease, which is in fact, still there. So, I called Denise, and then Denise showed it to me, and then we liked it,” Dr. Meenu Singh said of Denise Myers, who was the Realtor listing the building. “We didn’t take it [[the for-lease sign] out because we didn’t want everybody to know that there was a restaurant coming.”

Meenu Singh said she is grateful for the reception the restaurant owners have received so far in Bristol and is excited to meet more people as they become a part of a new community. She is also looking forward to the business the new Bristol Casino, which will be only a few minutes away from the Red Pepper, will bring.

“New place, new community. So, that’s a big excitement, and then with [the] casino coming, that’s another excitement,” Meenu Singh said. “Everybody has given us so much love, so I think it will be really good.”

The Singhs have set their sights on opening the Red Pepper by Friday, May 20, and are only waiting on the arrival of a walk-in freezer. Sunny Singh said they have spent at least double what they had originally budgeted for the restaurant due to the ongoing construction and kitchen supply-chain shortages.

“Everything is more expensive, and as soon as we started doing it [building the restaurant], everything was going up every single day,” Sunny Singh said. “We almost spent like two, three times more than we thought of.”

As they wait for the arrival of the walk-in freezer, Sunny Singh identified the hiring of the restaurant’s staff as the biggest challenge ahead of them now.

“It’s very hard to find people, but we’re in the process of hiring. So, hopefully, we’ll get the full staff,” Sunny Singh said. He highlighted that he is looking to hire 15 people.

Dr. Meenu Singh, who works full time as a physician, encourages Bristol residents who have never tried Indian cuisine to come to the Red Pepper and try the buffet, where they will be able to discover what dishes they enjoy. She also addressed the erroneous idea that most people who have not tried Indian cuisine have about it.

“They can try a small amount with the buffett to see what they will like, which one [dish] will please them better, and that’s how they will learn about Indian food,” Dr. Meenu Singh said. “Most people, they think Indian food is spicy. It’s not spicy. It’s flavorful. It can be made spicy if you want spicy.”

The Red Pepper will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 pm for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

