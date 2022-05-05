Watch Now: Axe-throwing business wins top grant at downtown Bristol business pitch competition

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Axe throwing and drinking ale may not sound like the safest of activities, but a potential Bristol business that plans to combine the two won $25,000 Thursday night to get its party started.

Believe in Bristol held its seventh annual $80,000 Downtown Bristol Entrepreneur’s Grant Competition Pitch Day at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum with 18 grant hopefuls, who, over the course of the past six weeks, took part in a series of entrepreneurship work sessions.

Each group going for the grants was given three minutes to pitch their business plans to a panel composed of three judges.

At the end of the pitches, the judges — Kathy Mullins from the Advance Bristol Foundation, Benjamin Smiley, who was there representing Wells Fargo, and Karen Hester, the 2017 Downtown Bristol Entrepreneur’s Grant winner who owns Cranberry Lane and the Southern Churn — chose five contestants to award grants ranging from fifth place, which received $10,000, to first place with a prize of $25,000.

The grant winners were Holler House in fifth place and fourth place Delta Blues; both of the businesses received $10,000. The third-place prize went to Blue Ridge Comedy Club, which was awarded $15,000. A second-place award of $20,000 went to Urban Thistle Bakery and Bistro.

The first-place winner of the 2022 Downtown Bristol Entrepreneur’s Grant went to The Axe and Ale House, which won the $25,000 top prize.

L.J. Boothe, the owner of The Axe and Ale House, looks forward to being a part of the downtown Bristol scene and will use the grant money to create a space for groups of friends to spend time and throw some axes.

“We look forward to being part of the whole Bristol scene and using this money to make sure we have a great place to go and bring your friends and family and enjoy,” Boothe said.

For Boothe, the six-week grant program was a great opportunity to learn about the city’s business regulations, as well as a good way to connect with other small business owners who will be opening their doors on State Street in the near future.

“I learned an incredible amount about, you know, Bristol history, policies, grant opportunities and also what my fellow cohorts are doing, which was great to learn from, too,” Boothe said.

Emily Champagne, the associate director of Believe in Bristol, believes that despite the fact that 13 businesses did not get grant money, they will still find success.

“We had 18 very determined, very well-thought-out businesses. Our judges had a really tough job. So I don’t think it’s the end of the road for any of them. I wouldn’t be surprised if, within the next year or two, everyone that you saw here today has an open business within downtown Bristol,” Champagne said.

