WATCH NOW: After five months of renovations, Mamma Mia restaurant reopens with new look

ABINGDON, Va. — A popular Italian restaurant in Abingdon has reopened after a five-month renovation project.

Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant, located near the historic train depot in town, opened for business last week, receiving rave reviews from customers on social media.

“I am so excited that it’s done,” said the owner and chef Baset Aybb. “Everyone loves it.”

David McLeish of Meadowview has been waiting on the restaurant to reopen. “The food is just as spectacular as the renovations. I cannot wait to try some of the dishes in the near future,” he said.

“We love Mamma Mia,” said Cindy Fields, director of the Virginia Highlands Small Business Development Center. “The food is wonderful, but most of all I love supporting small businesses who have such kind owners focused on great customer service.”

Aybb said the newly designed space lends a cozy, homelike atmosphere, showcasing new color schemes, gas log fireplaces, furniture and wall art.

“My goal is to make my customers feel comfortable. Going to a restaurant shouldn’t be just a visit to eat. It’s an adventure the moment you walk in.”

Several inconveniences in the nearly century-old building prompted Aybb to start creating a new design for the restaurant about a year ago.

One of the best changes, he said, is a new waiting area for customers. An outdoor space between the restaurant and the adjacent buildings was enclosed to create a new spacious entrance that can also be used by customers while waiting on an order or to be seated.

The new entrance eliminates an outside door that opened directly to the main dining area, sometimes causing customers to be bothered by a draft and street noise.

The enclosed area also provided for three additional seating booths and a table, increasing the number of seats in the dining area.

Aybb said he also wanted to give the dining room a new, innovative look.

“I’m a firm believer that you have to shake things up every once in a while. You have to change the look for your customers so they won’t tire of the same scene,” he said.

The new dining area includes pendant speakers that hang from the ceiling, projecting music within small seating areas. Customers who prefer to dine with no sounds can request the speakers near their tables to be turned off.

The dining experience is an educational adventure, he said.

Dining tables are finished to reveal numerous famous inspirational quotes from Malcolm X to Martin Luther King Jr.

One of his favorite quotes on a table is “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

“If you put inspirational quotes in front of people to read, especially young children, they’re always going to remember them,” Aybb said.

Walls in the restaurant are decorated with colorful posters that highlight the components of a pizza, such as the olive oil, flour and tomatoes. The owner said the posters are meant to be informative and entertaining for customers and their families while waiting on their orders.

The construction work was a blessing in disguise for Aybb, who said he had taken only four days off since he opened the Abingdon restaurant four years ago.

During the remodeling phases, Aybb and his family seized the opportunity to travel to his homeland in Dijon, France, to visit his elderly parents, whom he hadn’t seen since opening the business in 2017.

While in France, Aybb enrolled in classes at a school combined with his family’s pizza restaurant to further his education in making authentic Italian pizzas.

The business owner said he is ready to begin a new adventure in town, offering the same quality Italian foods people in town have come to expect.

He described his menu as simple without a lot of preparation time.

Many of his authentic recipes originate from Aybb’s sister, Moungia, and brother-in-law, Luigi, who operate an Italian cooking school in France.

Customer favorites include three special recipes named for his family members. Luigi Ravioli and Luigi Manicotti are both made with fresh homemade pasta stuffed with fresh spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Moungia Eggplant Parmigiana is a classic meatless recipe. “Without a doubt, it’s our bestseller,” said Aybb.

Other entrees are baked spaghetti with meat sauce; fresh homemade lasagna; fettucine Alfredo cooked with cream sauce, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli; and meatball Parmigiana. Aybb also serves stromboli, calzones and pizzas.

Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant, located at 134 Wall St. in Abingdon, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Check out Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.