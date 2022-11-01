Watch Now - Ballad opens clinic for patients with post COVID issues in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Calling it a “place of hope,” Ballad Health System formally opened its new Center for Post-COVID Care Tuesday morning.

The nearly 2,800-square-foot clinic is located inside the medical office complex behind Indian Path Hospital. It was established to treat COVID-19 survivors who continue dealing with a sometimes debilitating array of symptoms long after they have recovered from the virus. It replaces a smaller office established in 2021 elsewhere in Kingsport.

“This center is one of the few in the country not affiliated with a large academic center or in a big, big city. It’s really fantastic we have the opportunity to provide care to these patients in our area,” center Director Dr. Paul Jett said during the ceremony.

Ballad Health began seeing patients with lingering symptoms in 2020. Jett said he became involved in treating them in early 2021.

Symptoms include extreme fatigue, both during the disease and lingering long after, brain “fog,” joint pain, organ issues including the gastro-intestinal system, kidneys and a wide range of issues with behavioral health – anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress, Jett said.

“When you think about the trauma of what we have been through as a society, as a region, it’s affected all of us. It’s affected our workloads. It has affected our daily lives,” Jett said.

The clinic will serve as a regional hub, working with specialists and with immediate access to physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

More than 325,600 people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020 – including more than 58,500 in just the past 10 months. Estimates vary but a substantial number of them – possibly as much as 50% - suffer some lingering symptoms for months or even years.

Jett estimated up to 50,000 people in this region continue dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19.

Pammela Poore, nurse practitioner at the COVID center suspects that number is even higher.

“I feel it could be more. We live in a rural area with a lot of people who never went to the doctor. Now they’re dealing with this and it’s a life changer and they’re ready to go see somebody,” Poore said. “We’ve had a lot of response from the immediate area but now the facility is open I think we’re positioned where we can reach out further. This facility is the only one of its kind in the region.”

The virus took its greatest toll on the region’s elderly and those with comorbidities. Jett said patients with long haul COVID tend to be younger and previously healthier. The majority also didn’t experience a particularly rough case of the virus but developed symptoms that refuse to diminish.

“We do see a lot of need out in the community – a lot of folks dealing with ongoing conditions who are either reluctant or don’t know where or how to seek care,” Brad Price, Ballad senior vice president of market operations said. “There is care, there is hope out there.”

Other centers treating “long haul” COVID patients include Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and the Virginia Commonwealth University Long COVID Clinic in Richmond.

“We want this to be a place of hope,” Price said. “A lot of patients feel like they’re trapped; they can’t identify exactly what is going on. We want this to be a center of hope so patients can find a treatment plan and find solutions for them.”

The center also allows Ballad to expand its COVID patient registry, learn more about the disease and how it affects people and participate in research.

“Anybody having symptoms a month later is a good candidate for our clinic. They may have lingering issues that diminish or they may worsen,” Jett said. “We want to cast a wider net and be able to capture more of those individuals.”

Poore called the clinic opening both exciting and overwhelming.

“I feel like we really have an opportunity where we’ll be able to grow and help patients with these long haul symptoms,” she said. “There are more people than we realize who are dealing with this.”