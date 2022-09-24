Watch Now - Anderson family cultivates new agribusiness with 5,000 pumpkins

Alex Anderson, an independent auctioneer, and his wife Blair, a loan officer at Farm Credit of the Virginias in Abingdon, took the advice of their 6-year-old son, Eli, and planted pumpkin seeds this spring.

A little more than three acres of pumpkins, to be exact.

“We decided if we were going to plant three pumpkins, we might as well plant three acres,” laughed the father, who along with his family has raised as many as 5,000 pumpkins on their Abingdon farm this fall.

“Other than growing a small garden, we’ve never undertaken anything on this scale before,” Blair said. “It’s been a learning experience for all of us.”

The result of their agricultural whim is The Pumpkin Patch, a one-stop entertainment experience for the whole family to enjoy on weekends through October. The family hopes to make the farm festivities an annual event.

It’s a fall tradition for many families to head to the pumpkin patch this time each year. Most people would agree that the charm of visiting a pumpkin patch is far more appealing than shopping for a pumpkin in a grocery or big box store.

“In 2020, Virginia pumpkin farmers planted 5,500 acres of pumpkins and harvested 5,400 acres that were valued at $17.6 million,” according to a website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

According to Phil Blevins, Washington County Extension Agent, there are several pumpkin growers in the county that primarily sell directly to farmers markets and individuals.

For Eli, the pumpkin business is helping him earn accolades in town.

Eli exhibited a jack-o’-lantern from his pumpkin patch at the recent Washington County Fair, winning first place in his age group and Best in Show in the youth farm crops category.

“I love all of the different kinds of pumpkins, especially the tiny ones,” said Eli, a first-grade student at Greendale Elementary, who has helped grow this year’s crop on the family farm.

More than pumpkinsThe family-operated farm, located four miles from downtown Abingdon at 13200 Chip Ridge Road, has more in store for visitors than just pumpkins.

The Anderson family kicked off the opening of The Pumpkin Patch earlier this month, offering free admission to the pick-your-own pumpkin farm, a free petting zoo, and a free corn box for children’s play. Visitors can pay to take a stroll through a three-acre corn maze during the day or a flashlight maze in the dark.

Choose from a selection of pre-cut pumpkins or take a complimentary wagon ride out to the pumpkin field to choose and cut your own.

Deciding on which pumpkins to take home may be the hardest task of all.

The family converted a hayfield on their farm to grow 10 varieties of orange and white, and giant and mini pumpkins.

Blair, who was in charge of ordering seeds, ordered 7,000 pumpkin seeds for the patch, including varieties, such as Zeus, Kratos, Crystal White, and Cronus — the large jack-o-lanterns that can weigh as much as 40 to 50 pounds. Pumpkins are sold by the pound with a $20 maximum cost. Tiny pumpkins are $1 or six for $5.

The corn maze experience is called the Mystery Maze, an original maze created by the growers, who used equipment from the farm to design many twists and turns. The maze is $8 and a flashlight maze is $10.

Alex said their decision to grow field corn for the cattle on the farm will help offset the expenses of the pumpkin farm.

Instead of a sand box, the farm features an 8x8-feet corn box filled with shelled corn instead of sand.

The family has added a petting zoo featuring many of their own farm animals, including a bottle-fed beef calf being raised by Eli; a jack and jenny donkey; a horse and a pony; a Jersey milk cow with calves; two pigs; two rabbits; and two chickens, one of which is Eli’s pet Silkie chicken breed named “Fluffy.” Many of the animals are gathered from the family’s Abingdon home and brought to the event for display each weekend.

The owners encourage visitors to savor the autumn season by joining them in an apple butter demonstration all day Saturday, Oct. 15. Samples will be available.

Other items available for sale at the farm include locally-grown mums, corn fodder from the farm, and pasture-raised eggs freshly gathered from the family’s 25 chickens on their farm.

An agriculture model

Alex said he created the pumpkin patch as a way to provide families with a safe place to have some fun during the fall, but his biggest inspiration is to teach the younger generation about agriculture.

“So many children these days don’t realize that hamburger doesn’t come from a Happy Meal and milk doesn’t come out of a jug,” Alex said. “Agriculture is so important to everyone. If we influence one child out of 10 with this event, then we’ve done something successful.”

The family is planting seeds for a sustainable and bright future by extending the educational experience to youth in the community. Throughout October, the farm will host field trips for several elementary schools in the county.

The pumpkin patch project has also been an opportunity for family togetherness, they said.

The couple involved their son with nearly every stage of the pumpkin development.

Eli rode a tobacco setter with his father to plant the seeds. During the summer, the youth helped thin and weed the plants for optimum growth.

The couple credits Blevins for helping them learn how to prepare the ground, plant the seeds, and plan for a bumper crop to harvest.

While the seeds are relatively inexpensive, the couple learned that growing pumpkins requires diligent maintenance and upkeep.

“Pumpkins take a good bit of management,” Blevins said. “There’s a misconception by a lot of people that you can plant the seeds and leave them until fall and that’s not the case. Pumpkins have a lot of disease and insect problems that have to be dealt with, as well as pests like groundhogs and deer.”

On the Anderson farm, Donnie Canter, farm manager, maintained the crop of pumpkins by spraying for diseases each week.

“Bee pollination is a huge thing,” Alex said. “We learned pumpkins have male and female blooms. A bee has to carry pollen from the male bloom to the female bloom during pollination.

“Luckily, we have a neighbor who has six hives of honey bees,” laughed Alex. “The joke is he wants to charge me for the service of his bees and I told him his honey will taste better because of my pumpkins.”

The Pumpkin Patch is open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays through October.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.