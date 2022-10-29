Watch Now - A life of comics

BRISTOL, Va.

Some of the first comic books Robert Pilk remembers reading as a child was the Fantastic Four, a superhuman team that debuted in the 1960s.

“I enjoyed the humor and excitement of Fantastic Four. It looked like it was fun to be a comic book character,” Pilk, who still has some of the Marvel comic books from his youth, said.

“I loved them all—Spider-Man and Avengers. My goal was to get every Marvel that had ever been published. I never did get there, but I had fun trying,” he said with a laugh.

But, what he did accomplish has been just as impressive for the comic book expert.

Pilk and two of his avid comic book buddies, Wayne Richardson and the late John Stone, went out on a limb and opened Mountain Empire Comics in 1984, never imagining their small brick-and-mortar business would survive the lulls of the industry, an economic downturn in the country—and even a global pandemic.

But, it has, for 38 years, in fact.

Within a year of opening, the trio of business partners had successfully added two store fronts—one in Kingsport, which closed in the late 1990s, and another in Johnson City, which continues to operate.

For more than three decades, Pilk has kept the doors open to the State Street shop he manages, sharing his passion for comics, an art form that just seems to keep on going, despite having to compete with today’s electronic gadgets and big screen entertainment.

Business has been so good for the local owner that he hosts a Rob-Con comic book convention each year, an integral part of the comic book culture. After canceling the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Pilk kicked off the annual event last month, welcoming as many as 4,000 comic books fans from throughout the country.

Getting started

Mountain Empire Comics was the brainchild of the three friends who shared a love of comics and enjoyed introducing the art to other people.

“It was so much fun when we first opened. I’d never worked at a retail store before. Every day was about learning and talking to customers about comic books,” Pilk said, reminiscing about their business journey.

Each of the business partners juggled their time at the stores while also working other jobs.

At the time, Pilk and Richardson were working at the Bristol Herald Courier, and Stone was operating the Cameo Theatre. “We each put in $600 in cash and some of our own comic books to get started,” Pilk said. It was during an era when X-Men, GI Joe, and Transformers were the top-sellers.

The first store was located on Piedmont Avenue next to Burger Bar. Since then, the store has moved three more times, winding up on Sixth Street across from the Bristol, Tennessee, post office.

The Kingsport location closed in the late 1990s. The Johnson City store continues to operate under the co-ownership of Diana Simpson after the death of Stone in 2017.

The funny thing

about comics

So, what’s the big deal about comics?

Comic sales rose to a record $2 billion market in 2021, according to Forbes.com.

The record number represents the highest total ever measured for sales of periodical comics, graphic novels and digital comics.

Pilk believes comics give readers an escape from normal life, but they also offer a unique form of entertainment to just about everybody, even if they’re not fans of super heroes.

It’s no longer children or teenagers reading the comic books. Pilk welcomes a variety of people—all ages and walks of life—to his store on a daily basis.

His customers run the gamut from politicians, doctors, lawyers, ministers, stay-at-home moms, and their children.

“We have customers who have been with us for all of the 38 years. Some of them were just starting to date when we first opened and now their kids are graduating from college,” Pilk said.

“We have a lot more female customers now, too. When we first started, it was pretty much a guy’s hobby.” Pilk credits the trend to an increase of comics based on films, such as Black Panther, Black Adam, and Dr. Strange, and other comic stories such as Moon Knight and She-Hulk, published on the Disney channel.

“This one is Moon Knight. He just had a television series on the Disney channel. He’s very popular, said Pilk, thumbing through a display of new releases in his store from Marvel and DC Comics, two of the most successful comic publishers.

“Of course, everybody knows Thor. I tell people he’s the only Marvel super hero that has a day of the week named after him. Thursday originates from Thor’s-day.”

Other popular comics in 2022 are Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, Batman, Moon Knight, and Spawn.

The intricate artistry of comic books is one of the greatest draw for customers, Pilk said.

Graphic novels, which are books in a comic format that resembles a novel in length and narrative development, are popular among many of his customers because they contain the complete series of stories.

The ups and downs of the industry

When many businesses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local bookstore owner saw an increase in sales after the pandemic began in 2020.

“The comic industry has had its shares of ups and downs, but it’s actually been steadier than what people think,” Pilk said. “I was certain the pandemic would put us under. They stopped publishing comics for about two months, so we decided to temporarily close the store during this time. It was a hard decision to make.”

During the pandemic, publishers connected online with their fans through Facebook, and Instagram, perhaps, picking up more of the younger audience during that time.

“Some people get into comics just to make money. I need to make money, but I also love comics and I encourage people to read comics and enjoy them. When they come into the store, they know there’s another fan here to listen and talk to them about what happened in the last comic book issue.”

Chip Watkins of Bristol, Virginia, started reading comics at age 6. He credits Pilk for introducing him to artform.

“He got me into comics. After school, I spent my time with him at the store. He used to talk with me and give me advice about keeping them clean and in good condition,” said Watkins, who has since collected as many as 15,000 comic books over the years.

“He’s one of our biggest collectors,” Zoe Hutchinson, part time assistant at the Bristol store, said.

Hutchinson was 14 when she would walk from her home on Pearl Street to Mountain Empire Comic. It was there she got introduced to comics by Pilk.

“I think comics are really good at telling stories that are not very good for novels, especially stories with a lot of visual metaphor,” she said.

Pilk, himself, has always been a big comic collector, recently collecting as many as 17,000 comics. The store owner said he’s sold most of them, keeping those sentimental ones from his childhood. When he started buying comics as a child, comic books sold for 12 cents. Now, the price has increased to $3.99 and $4.99 each.

“It’s risky to invest in comic books,” warned Pilk. “But, if you do find an old super hero comic like Batman or Spiderman, that’s in good condition, hold onto it for 20 years. You’ll make some money.”

Direct sales

Pilk credits the booming business to the emergence of direct market distribution in the 1980s. Direct sales meant that distributors purchased wholesale comics from publishers, allowing them to sell directly to retailers. Before direct distribution, retailers purchased comic books directly from publishers for display on newsstands and returned books that did not sell to the publishers.

“With direct sales, we make a larger percentage of profits and have the freedom to decide how many we want to buy,” Pilk said.

Direct sales, however, prevented the return of comic books that went unsold, resulting in a surplus inventory for customers. That actually helped to create a growing number of comic book collectors over the years.

That brought on a whole new buying trend, Pilk said. More people began buying and selling comic collectibles.

Despite the ups and downs in the business, Pilk still believes there’s never been a better time to be selling comics. At 69, Pilk isn’t sure when he’ll retire.

“As long as they keep making comics and we can keep selling them and making enough money to keep the doors open, I’ll keep on working,” Pilk said. “We have struggled some during the years, but it’s been fun every year. I still look forward to coming to work every day.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of it.”