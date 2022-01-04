Washington County Business Challenge enters ninth year of training program

This year’s Washington County Business Challenge has launched.

This competitive, six-week training program is in its ninth year and will award over $32,000 in cash and services to startups and expanding businesses within the towns of Abingdon, Damascus and Glade Spring and the county.

The mission of the challenge is to foster small business development and job opportunities.

To date, more than 130 business owners have participated, with 45% starting or expanding businesses, which resulted in job growth and increased tax revenue.

The program, which begins Jan. 18, will be a virtual-only weekly event.

The challenge is a collaborative effort of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital and Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator.

This year, the Emory & Henry School of Business has increased the 2022 Entrepreneurship Award. In addition to $5,000 cash and support from the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, the winner will receive mentorship, tuition assistance and the opportunity for three employees to attend Emory & Henry’s Small Business Growth Program.