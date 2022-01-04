Washington County Business Challenge enters ninth year of training program

This year’s Washington County Business Challenge has launched.
This competitive, six-week training program is in its ninth year and will award over $32,000 in cash and services to startups and expanding businesses within the towns of Abingdon, Damascus and Glade Spring and the county.
The mission of the challenge is to foster small business development and job opportunities.
To date, more than 130 business owners have participated, with 45% starting or expanding businesses, which resulted in job growth and increased tax revenue.
The program, which begins Jan. 18, will be a virtual-only weekly event.
The challenge is a collaborative effort of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital and Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator.
This year, the Emory & Henry School of Business has increased the 2022 Entrepreneurship Award. In addition to $5,000 cash and support from the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, the winner will receive mentorship, tuition assistance and the opportunity for three employees to attend Emory & Henry’s Small Business Growth Program.
This award is given to an enterprise or individual that demonstrates current or potential impact in Washington County.
There will be two $5,000 first-place awards, two $2,500 second-place awards and two $500 third-place awards.
Other awards include:
» First Community Bank will award $1,500 for the best pitch and $1,000 to the best business plan.
» Comfort Suites will award $1,000 for the most knowledgeable business idea.
» Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator will award half-price rent for one year for the first-place startup business and first-place existing business winners.
» The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will award four one-year chamber memberships to all first- and second-place winners.
» Mike Spiegler, principal partner in Spiegler and Blevins CPAs, will contribute one year of CPA services.
» John Martin, partner at Penn Stuart, will contribute the business startup formation documents to the winning contestant.