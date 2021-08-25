 Skip to main content
Walk-On's coming to The Pinnacle
Walk-On's coming to The Pinnacle

Walk On's Rendering

An artist’s rendering shows the location for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, which will be located near the T-Mobile store at The Pinnacle. Walk-On’s is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and specializes in made-from-scratch Cajun fare and game-day foods. 

 Artist's Rendering

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based eatery, is expected to open next fall at The Pinnacle.

Walk-On’s will locate at 226 Steven’s Trail near the T-Mobile store off U.S. Highway 11W. Plans call for a 7,500-square-foot restaurant featuring a family-friendly, game-day atmosphere with more than 70 TVs, made-from-scratch Cajun cuisine and a variety of local beers on tap, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

When Bristol’s Walk-On’s opens, it will mark the third in Tennessee, the release states.

“We’re so excited to bring Walk-On’s winning culture to the region,” Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants LLC, a Walk-On’s franchisee. “We look forward to establishing ourselves as the restaurant of choice for any occasion, whether it be for a big game, family gathering or a drink with friends. We can’t wait to open next fall.”

The chain was founded in Baton Rouge in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients, according to the release.

The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille gumbo and Krispy Kreme doughnut bread pudding.

In the time leading up to its opening, Walk-On’s will hire up to 200 people for all positions on its team, the release states.

The Bristol location marks the 15th operated by DBMC Restaurants, the largest franchise partner of Walk-On’s.

