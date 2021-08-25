Walk-On's coming to The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based eatery, is expected to open next fall at The Pinnacle.

Walk-On’s will locate at 226 Steven’s Trail near the T-Mobile store off U.S. Highway 11W. Plans call for a 7,500-square-foot restaurant featuring a family-friendly, game-day atmosphere with more than 70 TVs, made-from-scratch Cajun cuisine and a variety of local beers on tap, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

When Bristol’s Walk-On’s opens, it will mark the third in Tennessee, the release states.

“We’re so excited to bring Walk-On’s winning culture to the region,” Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants LLC, a Walk-On’s franchisee. “We look forward to establishing ourselves as the restaurant of choice for any occasion, whether it be for a big game, family gathering or a drink with friends. We can’t wait to open next fall.”

The chain was founded in Baton Rouge in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients, according to the release.