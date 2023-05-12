BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Hotel will be hosting a special Mother’s Day brunch at Vivian’s Table on Sunday.

Sean Copley, the general manager of the Bristol Hotel, emphasized that Mother’s Day is particularly important to Vivian’s Table, as the restaurant is named after the hotel owner’s mother.

“it’s quite fitting for this holiday to mention that Vivian’s Table is named after the owner’s mother, who was very integral in getting the family together at a big family table and having, you know, fantastic home-cooked dinners and that’s really the theme of Vivian’s table in general,” Copley said.

Copley explained that customers celebrating Mothers Day at Vivians table on Sunday will be treated to a special menu, which will include variations of eggs Benedict and strawberry shortcake.

“We will have some of our classic brunch affair, but we’ve also turned it up a notch. You know, from the standpoint of like savory, we have our smoked brisket hash, which we think is going to be very popular,” He said. “We have a very sweet dish called the strawberry Nutella French toast that one I’m sure is going to be a very popular seller and then we’ll have a couple of different versions of the Benedict, both the crab and a classic Benedict.”

“We partner with Glen Mary Farms, a strawberry purveyor nearby and we’ll have strawberry shortcake available for Mother’s Day as well,” He said.

Copley encourages anyone interested in reserving a table for Sunday to do so quickly as space is limited.

“I would encourage people to check out opentable.com and see what we have left for availability,” He said. “We’re just excited to serve all the moms out there this Sunday.”

Vivian’s Table’s Mother’s Day brunch this Sunday will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m.