Virginia sports betting sets new record

Sports wagering established a new one-month record in Virginia with more than $427 million wagered during October.
The Virginia Lottery reports the record represents a 45% increase over September betting through a series of online vendors. The total beat the previous one-month record, set in March, by $125 million.
Total wagers since the inception are now at $2.3 billion, making Virginia the fastest U.S. state to reach $2 billion in sports wagering in about nine months, according the website PlayVirginia.com.
Between Oct. 1-31, Virginians wagered $427.32 million, with much of the betting occurring for five full weekends of professional and college football, according to a written statement. That is an average of nearly $13.8 million wagered each of the month’s 31 days.
Virginia bettors won a total of $397.15 million, for a combined 7.06% operators win percentage, during October, according to the lottery report. Gross winnings have also exceeded $2 billion, hitting $2.18 billion since its inception in January.
Operators reported $15.8 million in bonuses and promotions during October, bringing the adjusted gross revenues to $9.7 million for the month. That is down slightly from $10.3 million in September. Total adjusted revenues for all operators total $90.8 million since January.
Total monthly taxes were $1.74 million, with $1.7 million directed to the state’s general fund. Since the inception of sports wagering in Virginia, it has generated more than $14 million in tax revenues for the general fund, according to the report.
Nine licensed operators offered online wagering in October, including FanDuel, Draft Kings, Bet MGM, Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, Caesars Virginia, Wynn, Unibet Interactive, Penn Sports Interactive and Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
Three additional operators were recently approved for temporary permits, meaning only two licenses remain available. New approvals include Colonial Downs Group LLC, for PointsBet, Digital Gaming Corporation VA LLC — also known as Betway Virginia — and VHL VA LLC, for 888 Sports Book, in conjunction with Sports Illustrated, which is expected to launch early next year, according to a written statement from the company.
All were approved in late November, according to the lottery.
Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events continues to expand with the recent addition of the Professional Bull Riders, according to the lottery website.
