Virginia sports betting sets new record

Sports wagering established a new one-month record in Virginia with more than $427 million wagered during October.

The Virginia Lottery reports the record represents a 45% increase over September betting through a series of online vendors. The total beat the previous one-month record, set in March, by $125 million.

Total wagers since the inception are now at $2.3 billion, making Virginia the fastest U.S. state to reach $2 billion in sports wagering in about nine months, according the website PlayVirginia.com.

Between Oct. 1-31, Virginians wagered $427.32 million, with much of the betting occurring for five full weekends of professional and college football, according to a written statement. That is an average of nearly $13.8 million wagered each of the month’s 31 days.

Virginia bettors won a total of $397.15 million, for a combined 7.06% operators win percentage, during October, according to the lottery report. Gross winnings have also exceeded $2 billion, hitting $2.18 billion since its inception in January.