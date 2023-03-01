Virginia residents continued their strong interest in sports betting in January, wagering in excess of $500 million for the fourth consecutive month.

Virginians wagered more than $513.15 million during the month, representing the third highest handle in state history. During the first 31 days of this year they wagered an average of about $16.5 million per day, according to the Virginia Lottery, which released monthly sports wagering figures on Wednesday.

The $513 million dollar total is 5.7% higher than the $485.5 million wagered during January 2022, according the lottery report.

"Virginia started 2023 stronger than some other markets in the US. While a few states reported a downturn in handle from December, Old Dominion reported a modest 2% increase in handle coming off the holiday season. There was also a 5.7% increase in wagers from January 2022; this steady growth is promising in a mid-sized market that is now also in competition with neighboring Maryland, which legalized mobile sports betting back in November 2022," according to a written statement from analysts at BetVirginia.com.

Sports wagering was impacted in a significant way by sports books at the state’s two operating casinos, totaling $2.1 million while mobile wagering was $510.9 million, according to the report.

The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock and the Portsmouth Rivers Casino each operate sports books at their facilities. Gross winnings at casinos was $1.84 million.

Virginia bettors won a total of $463.43 million, which is the second highest month for winnings since sports betting began in January 2021.

Wagers minus winnings combined for a combined 9.69% operators win percentage, also known as the hold. Adjusted gross revenues for the month totaled $42.12 million, including almost $285,000 from the two sportsbooks.

"February and March will both be strong months for sports betting across the national market, and Virginia will not be an exception to that," according to BetVirginia.com. "The Super Bowl and March Madness are two of the biggest events of the year in sports betting, and the commonwealth can expect to collect close to or over $600 million in handle for both months. Revenue and taxes should also be able to recover from the decrease seen in January."

For 2022, sports betting in Virginia exceeded $4.9 billion with bettors taking home more than $4.4 billion and licensed operators reporting adjusted gross earnings of $348 million.

State law places a 15% tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue, which is defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions.

Ten operators reported net positive AGR for January, leading to $6.4 million in tax payments for the month. That is down from $7 million in December but more than double the $2.8 million reported in January 2022.