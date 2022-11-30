Virginia Business names McGlothlin 'Person of the Year'

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia Business Magazine on Wednesday named Jim McGlothlin of Bristol its 2022 Person of the Year.

McGlothlin, chairman of The United Company, was labeled “arguably the person most responsible for Virginia’s legalization of commercial casinos.” He is a partner in the $400 million Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol which is scheduled to open in 2024 and the temporary Bristol Casino – Virginia’s first casino – which opened in July.

“In recognition of his lifelong achievements in business, his significant philanthropic support for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and his impact on statewide economic development, Virginia Business has named Jim McGlothlin its 2022 Person of the Year,” according to a story in the new edition.

A native of Oakwood in Buchanan County, McGlothlin made his fortune in the coal business and then expanded his efforts to include hospitality, real estate, energy and other interests. He is also an attorney.

He and his wife, Frances Gibson McGlothlin, became major American art collectors and philanthropists.

The casino came together after longtime friend Clyde Stacy acquired the vacant Bristol Mall and, after failing to attract other business or industrial tenants, hatched the idea of a casino. He and McGlothlin worked together to try to get casino gaming legalized in Virginia despite an estimated 15% chance of success.

In 2020, voters in Bristol and three other cities approved casino referendums to allow one such facility to be built in each community, with each expected to generate 1,200 to 1,500 jobs once fully operational.

The temporary Bristol Casino employs about 600 and has already exceeded revenue expectations cited in a Virginia JLARC study for the full Hard Rock property.