Virginia Breeze bus service opens route from Bristol to Washington

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Breeze, a public-private partnership bus carrier serving Virginia and Washington, D.C., will begin a new route to Bristol starting Monday, Nov. 15.

The company will initiate its fourth route across the state, linking the Twin City with the nation’s capital, according to the Virginia Breeze website. Virginia Breeze intercity bus service is operated by Megabus in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

A ceremony is planned Saturday in front of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Birthplace of Country Music Way, which includes traffic access to The Bristol Hotel, will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon.

Mayor Anthony Farnum said the addition of Virginia Breeze is “very exciting” news for Southwest Virginia.

“The Virginia Breeze will provide a missing, critical transportation service between Bristol and Washington, D.C., in a way that will make Southwest Virginians feel more connected,” Farnum said Monday.