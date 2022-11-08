 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyson honored for her work in health care

U. S. Sen. Mark Warner, left, speaks with Dr. Teresa Tyson, president and CEO of the Health Wagon, at the Wise County Fairgrounds in August.

 Photo By David McGee

Dr. Teresa Owens Tyson, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Health Wagon in Wise Virginia, was named one of 10 Women of Influence by Fierce Health Care, a major source of news and information within the health care industry.

The recognition, announced Monday, honors 10 women “who are making a difference in pushing health care to the future,” according to Fierce Health Care. Honorees include providers, administrators, those in technology, research and pharmaceuticals.

A Southwest Virginia native, she manages the Health Wagon, which cares for the uninsured and underinsured -- patients who cannot afford co-pays and deductibles or have catastrophic insurance plans. As the oldest free mobile clinic in the nation, the nonprofit organization serves some of the nation's poorest individuals in six Virginia counties.

In 2021, the Health Wagon documented 35,250 visits and encounters serving 10,857 unduplicated patients. The average patient is 41 years old. Patient census demonstrated the top chronic conditions treated were cardiovascular disease, hypertension, endocrinology needs, diabetes, pulmonary, depression and cancer.

Tyson earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from East Tennessee State University; Master of Science in nursing from the University of Kentucky; Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama

Other honorees included the global head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the chief clinical trials officer of Walgreens, the chief medical officer and executive vice president, UnitedHealth Group, the executive vice president and chief innovation officer of, Houston Methodist Hospital, CEO and founder of Lark Health and the president and CEO of Medical Group Management Association.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

