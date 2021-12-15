Tri-Cities Airport sees challenges after pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Consultants for Tri-Cities Airport Authority described the negative impacts that COVID-19 has had on the airport and their strategies for rebounding during a community meeting Tuesday at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

It was the first of three community meetings airports officials are holding this week to discuss the region’s air service with local officials and leaders.

The airport, and 400 other airports across the nation, have faced difficult times as a result of the pandemic, requiring calculated business decisions including cutting flight routes and investing in technological advancements, such as pilotless airplanes, said Kirk Lovell, a consultant with Mead and Hunt.

He said airline industry officials “don’t expect 20% of the business travel to return. … Prices (for gas) are higher than when we were generating record profits in the airline industry. … There’s a big pilot shortage and also a shortage of AP mechanics. What’s happening because of the shortage of pilots is you’re starting to see the small regional jets, 50 seaters, 70 seaters, becoming fewer and fewer because that same pilot that can fly that regional jet can also fly a big plane.”

