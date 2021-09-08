Tourism lifts hotels in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s hotel business has blossomed during the summer of 2021, according to the town’s tourism director, Tonya Triplett.

“Everybody seems to be doing really well,” Triplett said. “We’re doing better than most.”

Triplett has heard some hotels in Northern Virginia have had lower than usual sales became business travel is down.

But Abingdon relies more on tourists than business travelers, she said.

One hotel in town has experienced a “20-year record high,” Triplett said during a quarterly report on tourism to the Abingdon Town Council on Tuesday night.

Coming up, Abingdon’s new Hampton Inn is slated to add 87 more hotel rooms to the town, Triplett said.

That Hampton Inn replaces an older one that was eradicated due to a future project to upgrade I-81’s Exit 17.

Triplett also reported the town and a few Abingdon businesses received $50,000 — in five grants totaling $10,000 each — from the Virginia Tourism Marketing Leverage Grant.

The Barter Theatre and the Martha Washington Inn were also recipients of those grants, among others.