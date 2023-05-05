BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High School and Seaman Corporation have entered partnership agreement and Friday hosted a signing ceremony for students entering a pre-apprenticeship program with Northeast State Community College.

The agreement ensures students who meet the requirements of the course standards and have successful attendance and discipline records will be guaranteed an interview with the partnering company, according to a written statement.

Seaman Corporation is the third company in Northeast Tennessee to take advantage of a pre-apprenticeship pipeline with Tennessee High School to meet their growing workforce needs.

J.A. Street and The Robinette Company also signed agreements with THS over the past two years.

The second part of Friday's event celebrated a signing ceremony for Seaman Corporation’s new THS pre-apprentice students: Mica Hall, Brantley Henard and Faith Thacker.

Steve Anderson, THS manufacturing teacher and Deidre Pendley, director of career and technical education for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, recommended the three manufacturing students for the program. Following successful interviews with Seaman’s human resources officials, the students were offered the opportunity to enter the pre-apprenticeship program where they may earn hours toward the four-year apprenticeship program.

The three are currently working after school for Seaman Corporation. Next school year, a work-based learning course will allow them to work at the company for a period of time each school day and on weekends.

“Seaman Corporation is very excited to have Mica, Brantley and Faith sign as our first pre-apprentice students,” said Donna Tate, senior human resources manager for Seaman Corporation. “We appreciate the efforts of Jessica Barnett with Apprenticeship Tennessee; Deidre Pendley, director of career and technical education; and the CTE teachers."

“Our goal is to provide high-quality CTE programs in a variety of high-wage, in-demand and/or growing careers available in the Bristol area,” Pendley said. “This pre-apprenticeship partnership aligns with this goal for students. Seaman Corporation is setting an admirable precedent by hiring students even as young as 16 years of age ... Our hope is for this program to continue to be the catalyst for other industries to join our commitment to achieving sustainable careers for our students and a sustainable workforce for our community.”