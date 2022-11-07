The Happy Goat gets $10K boost from VCEDA grant

In 2021, Vincent and Lucie D’Amato decided it was time to leave Virginia Beach where they had lived for more than 30 years to move to Tazewell County to the farm where Lucie grew up.

The decision to open a small business followed based on the idea of supporting the county in which they now live full time. They decided to purchase and renovate a circa 1889 building on Main Street to open their new business, a deli and hiking gear shop, The Happy Goat LLC.

The Happy Goat LLC, which will open later this year, was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.

“The Happy Goat will offer another dining option as well as a place to purchase hiking gear in Tazewell that will appeal to both tourists and locals,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel said. “In so doing, it will create new jobs in the community which is what the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant program strives to do. The new business projects two full-time employees and five part-time employees within five years.”

In 2021,Vince retired from government sales and Lucie had the ability to continue to work remotely in health care, so the timing seemed right to move to Tazewell and to start the new business. The couple’s son, Joe, also moved to the Tazewell community and is helping to launch the business. His college friend, Antonio Villa, relocated to Tazewell from Richmond and will help run the deli. Both are graduates of Virginia Tech with agriculture science degrees.

The name, "The Happy Goat” stuck in their heads and the couple felt it was a great name for the new business.

“Goats like to eat and hike; Tazewell is a livestock community, so the thinking was let's open a deli and hiking gear store,” D’Amato said. “It can also be a great place to use your computer, meet friends or catch a football game.”

After purchasing the building at 216 Main Street, the D’Amatos began making needed renovations, including replacing the roof, upgrading the electrical and plumbing, installing new floors and walls and making other structural improvements. New exterior windows and side windows, as well as a new brick front were also added.

In addition to selling sandwiches, salads, soups, hot dogs, side items and daily grab and go fare, the new deli will also offer table seating, as well as seating at two large walnut counters. The business is also tapping into the outdoors market in the area and will offer hiking gear and accessories for sale.

“The vision of the business is to connect with the community and offer an opportunity to partner with local farmers and folks interested in doing business together, “ D’Amato said. “We also would like to create a connection place for local/regional hiking.”

As the business grows, D’Amato added, plans are to add catering services through the development of sandwich and salad party trays. Ice cream and/or gelato offerings are also likely to be added to the deli offerings.