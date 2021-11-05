Sync Space gets grant to develop local business

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee has awarded a grant to a nonprofit that will create a music, digital media and entertainment business accelerator program.

The Bristol Industrial Development Board awarded a grant of $35,000 to Sync Space, which subsequently added $40,000, raising the total to $75,000. The money will finance the creation of the program where local entrepreneurs can network, create and grow. The center will be in downtown Bristol and will run in association with Believe in Bristol.

Sync Space is the official Northeast Tennessee partner of Launch Tennessee, a state-funded program focused on empowering entrepreneurs and innovation in the state. Sync Space has been working to provide mentoring, funding and resources to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem to attract entrepreneurs to the region. It has six accelerators and programs, such as the STRIVE veteran entrepreneurs program with East Tennessee State University, as well as CO.STARTERS, a community-based entrepreneurship program in Tennessee.