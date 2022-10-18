Sweet Winks receives $10K grant to renovate new location

High-end, yet affordable skin care services are the primary focus of Sweet Winks, LLC, according to owner Sarah Mullins Botts, who noted additional services including lash extensions and organic teeth whitening are also offered as the business maintains its goal to enhance the natural appearance of its customers.

Sweet Winks at 502 Wood Avenue East in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.

“Sweet Winks, LLC, provides a variety of personal care services close to home here in Southwest Virginia,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel said. “The new business projects two full-time employees and four part-time employees within five years.”

“I started Sweet Winks, LLC to serve women like me who are looking for an enhanced, but natural look,” Botts said. “Sweet Winks is a full-service studio for light aesthetics such as eyelash extensions, lash lift and tint, brow lamination, brow tint, facials, teeth whitening and more.”

Botts is a licensed cosmetologist and certified lash artist. The new business opened in March and Mullins said bookings for appointments are about a month out.

“Sweet Winks is a one stop shop for natural organic beauty procedures and products,” Botts said. “We focus on women ages 14-70 and men ages 16-60.”

A nurse practitioner is under contract and available to provide injections including botox and fillers, Botts added.

Retail merchandise is also available and includes jewelry, essential oils and organic skin care products.

“I used the VCEDA grant to complete the renovations at our new location,” Botts said. “I could not have done it without the grant. I’ve already added another full-time employee and a part time employee.”

Botts worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Mountain Empire Community College (MECC) in developing her application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Wise County Industrial Development Authority.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Sarah and to see the business thrive,” Becki O’Quinn-Purdie, SBDC director at MECC, said. “Mountain Empire’s Small Business Development Center has enjoyed seeing the business grow in such a short period of time. Sarah’s commitment to great customer service and quality care is evident. Through the VCEDA Seed Capital Fund, Sweet Winks has been able to give this region the option for these services without the need to travel outside the area.”

“The passion and excitement that Sarah has for her business was obvious when reviewing her application materials,” Wise County IDA Executive Director Brian Falin, said. “The Wise County IDA was proud to provide a letter of support for Sweet Winks in their application for the VCEDA Seed Capital program. With personal care services being widely sought after, we see a great opportunity for the business to grow and offer additional services that will only increase the quality of life aspects of our community.”