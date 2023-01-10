Strongwell names new director, research and development

Strongwell (USA) announced the promotion of Bhyrav Mutnuri to director, research and development, reporting to the vice president of sales and engineering.

Mutnuri replaces Joe Spanovich, who recently retired from the position after over 30 years of service with Strongwell.

In his new role, Mutnuri gains responsibility for the daily operations of Strongwell’s corporate lab, oversight of Strongwell research and development efforts, and management of trial and test programs through the management and assignment of staff and utilization of resources. In addition, he will work closely with customers and potential clients to commercialize new custom products for Strongwell.

He began his career with Strongwell in 2018 and most recently served as product development engineer.

Prior to his tenure at Strongwell, Mutnuri had years of experience in the composites industry with an emphasis on manufacturing using pultrusion, testing, and mechanical characterization. He also played a key role in improving process effectiveness and product quality and oversaw major research and development efforts at another pultrusion company.

Mutnuri also worked for West Virginia University as an engineering scientist, and the Advanced and Applied Polymer Processing Institute as a research associate.

Mutnuri holds a Bachelor of Technology in mechanical engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in India, and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University. He resides in Bristol, Tennessee, with his wife and son.

“Strongwell is proud of its earned reputation as world leader in pultrusion and pultruded composites, and the responsibility to maintain and grow that reputation is not one we take lightly," David Oakley, Strongwell’s president and CEO said. "One of the keys to our success is the emphasis we place on research and development activities. Bhyrav’s promotion to director of R&D is a good fit for his skillset and keeps us on track with the numerous projects in the works and customers we support. We are all excited for what Bhyrav is going to accomplish in this role.”