St. Anne School fifth graders tell of saintly lives on All Saints Day

BRISTOL, Va. — In celebration of All Saints Day, 16 fifth-grade students from St. Anne Catholic School dressed up as saints and gave presentations about them to their families, friends, and St. Anne congregants.

The fifth graders, who presented their saints Tuesday, began the project back in September when they were given the opportunity to choose a saint whose story they connected with the most. They then spent the month of October researching and putting together their saint's story in a speech.

Ava Baker chose to present the story of St. Kateri Tekakwitha. The project was an opportunity for her to learn not just about historical and religious figures, but also a chance to explore her own identity.

"It's kind of different for all of us. Like for me, I couldn't really find a saint of my color. Because I mean no offense to anybody, but most of the saints are white, so it was hard for me to find a biracial or Black saint, and then Ms. Bush gave me Saint Tekakwitha," Baker said. "I'm not Catholic. I'm Baptist, but this still means a bunch to me, and I like how I got to learn about all the different saints and stuff."

The all saints presentation project has been a fifth-grade tradition at St. Anne Catholic School for decades.

Whitley Grunstra, the fifth-grade teacher at St. Anne who worked with students on the project, highlighted there are even a few teachers that took part in it as kids.

"It's a lot of fun. I mean, this is a tradition that has been going on for years. I don't even know when it started, but I know some of the teachers here when they were kids did this," Grunstra said.

Grunstra explained that aside from the research and memorization skills students gain throughout the course of the project, they also get their first taste of public speaking, which prepares them for when they have to give presentations in middle school and beyond.

"This is the first time they've ever done anything like this in front of such a huge crowd," Grunstra said.

Berkeley Herrera, a fifth grader who chose to tell the story of St. Bernadette Soubirous, described how much fun it was to complete the project and share the story of her chosen saint with everyone in her community.

"It was fun because I had a little girl come up to me and say 'once or a million times,' and I said once," Herrera said. "It's like a weight lifted off your shoulders because you've been studying and memorizing and researching, and it's been a lot of fun."

Andrew Snyder, who has been the principal of St. Anne Catholic School for a year, was surprised and proud of the excitement and dedication the students showed throughout the project.

"As an educator, you will have projects that students will do, but they won't really be into it. But, just watching these fifth graders embrace this project, I mean, there was one young man who had his speech memorized in a week," Snyder said. "Watching them go at it, just watching them embrace it, has just been an awesome gift to see."