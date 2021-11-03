Sports wagers neared $300M in September

Virginia bettors wagered more than $293.8 million on sports during September, the second highest amount in the state’s brief history with online gambling.
Between Sept. 1-30, Virginians wagered $293,851,531 — a 61% increase from the previous month but falling just short of the $304 million record set in March, according to the Virginia Lottery, which oversees gaming in the state.
That is an average of $9.8 million wagered per day compared to $5.9 million per day in August.
The increase coincides with the beginning of both the NFL and college football seasons.
September’s wagering brought the state total to more than $1.96 billion since sports betting became legal in late January. Bettors won more than $262.9 million in September with operators netting $10.3 million in net gaming revenue.
“Virginia has, from the very beginning, reached the higher end of expectations,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “What’s remarkable is that the state keeps reaching these milestones in record time, and until September the state’s sportsbooks had yet to enjoy a full month of football betting.”
Gross gaming revenue was $30.9 million in September, breaking the record $26.6 million in revenue collected in March. That is up dramatically from $18 million in August.
The state received $1.6 million in taxes from the month’s wagering.
“Virginia’s bettors responded to their first opportunity to bet on regular season football in exactly the way that was expected,” said Dann Stupp, lead analyst for PlayVirginia.com. “The next three months should bring a plethora of records, which will be a fitting close to a wildly successful first year for the state’s sportsbooks.”
Virginia now has nine licensed sportsbook operators, but three accounted for about 90% of the business during the first eight months. FanDuel handled 45.4% of wagers, DraftKings had 26.1%, and BetMGM had 17.9% since January.
Four reported positive revenues in September.
Other currently active operators include future casino operators Rivers Portsmouth Gaming and Caesars Virginia, plus Wynn, Unibet Interactive, Penn Sports Interactive and Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
