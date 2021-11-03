Sports wagers neared $300M in September

Virginia bettors wagered more than $293.8 million on sports during September, the second highest amount in the state’s brief history with online gambling.

Between Sept. 1-30, Virginians wagered $293,851,531 — a 61% increase from the previous month but falling just short of the $304 million record set in March, according to the Virginia Lottery, which oversees gaming in the state.

That is an average of $9.8 million wagered per day compared to $5.9 million per day in August.

The increase coincides with the beginning of both the NFL and college football seasons.

September’s wagering brought the state total to more than $1.96 billion since sports betting became legal in late January. Bettors won more than $262.9 million in September with operators netting $10.3 million in net gaming revenue.

“Virginia has, from the very beginning, reached the higher end of expectations,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “What’s remarkable is that the state keeps reaching these milestones in record time, and until September the state’s sportsbooks had yet to enjoy a full month of football betting.”