Southwest Virginia may be site for future solar projects

The Nature Conservancy oversees several thousand acres of former surface coal mines in Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

“This is something we hope to use as a model for a lot more of these types of projects,” Murray said.

“A big part of the cost for solar is connecting into the grid, and the nature of an abandoned mine site has some kind of grid resource there for distribution and transmission,” Murray said. “That is a lot better than trying to take a site in a remote area with no hookup to the grid. The nature of mining in this region is the sites tend to be relatively flat, fairly land intensive, and those are things we look at.”

Former mining areas have other assets, he said.

“The nature of solar panels you need relatively flat, relatively firm ground, but if you were doing other sorts of uses, some the legacy environmental issues on the site would be a bigger deal for some uses than they are for solar. Part of running a solar project is having good erosion and sediment control. We think it is a good brownfield use … and there’s a lot of land,” he said.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, praised Monday’s announcement.