Snodgrass joins bank board

Christopher Snodgrass has joined the board of directors for the Virginia Association of Community Banks.
Snodgrass is the president and CEO of the Bank of Marion in Marion, Virginia. His election took place during the association’s recent 44th annual convention.
“Chris brings a unique skill set to our board, given his early experience in bank examinations, followed by 24 years work at the same bank he now leads, which is Virginia’s third-oldest bank,” Steve Yeakel, VACB president and CEO, said. “He’s a dedicated community banker with broad knowledge whose bank focuses on combining product innovation with strong community-focused values. We’re looking forward to learning much from his perspective that will better equip us to provide value to our member banks and their customers.”
Snodgrass, a resident of Chilhowie and a Virginia Tech graduate, joined the bank in 1999 as chief financial officer and was appointed to the bank’s board of directors last year. He is a licensed CPA and a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s Graduate School of Bank Investments and Financial Management.
