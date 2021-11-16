 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snodgrass joins bank board
0 comments
top story

Snodgrass joins bank board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Snodgrass has joined the board of directors for the Virginia Association of Community Banks.

Chris Snodgrass

Chris Snodgrass

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Snodgrass is the president and CEO of the Bank of Marion in Marion, Virginia. His election took place during the association’s recent 44th annual convention.

“Chris brings a unique skill set to our board, given his early experience in bank examinations, followed by 24 years work at the same bank he now leads, which is Virginia’s third-oldest bank,” Steve Yeakel, VACB president and CEO, said. “He’s a dedicated community banker with broad knowledge whose bank focuses on combining product innovation with strong community-focused values. We’re looking forward to learning much from his perspective that will better equip us to provide value to our member banks and their customers.”

Snodgrass, a resident of Chilhowie and a Virginia Tech graduate, joined the bank in 1999 as chief financial officer and was appointed to the bank’s board of directors last year. He is a licensed CPA and a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s Graduate School of Bank Investments and Financial Management.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts