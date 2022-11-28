Small business award finalists announced

The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists for the 2022 KOSBE Awards:

• Abby Maddy & Company, LLC - Stefanie Weakley of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• AFI — Aldebaran Financial Insights - Peter Raber of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Azlinn Hope- Azlinn Edwards of Johnson City, Tennessee.

• BluLis Boutique - Ashley Gentry of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Bombshell Salon - Amanda Ward of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Eric Donahue Photography - Eric Donahue of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Foundation Fitness - Josh Brock of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Home Instead - Erica Newman of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• It Takes A Village Clothing - Danielle Hagy of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Karissa Winstead, eXp Realty - Karissa Winstead Church Hill, Tennessee.

• Kingsport Gifting Co - Cassie Rowe of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Kumon of Johnson City and Kingsport - Leena Agrawal of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Model City Tap House, LLC - Emmett Clark of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Payneless Beauty, LLC - Austin Payne of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• ReDesign Architecture Group - Kattie Casebolt of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Ribbons Physical Therapy, LLC - Sheree King of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Smudge Beauty Lounge - Mikayla Watkins of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Strategic Placement Group - Alexa Edwards of Blountville, Tennessee

• Sugar High, LLC - Audrey Russell of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• The Laboratory - Adam Stallings & Ashton Smyth of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• The Middle Path, Inc - Hope Reneau of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• The Salt Oasis Kingsport - Anita Henley of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• The Science of Beauty MedSpa - Amanda Jackson of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• The Wicked Plant Shop - Jane Hall of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Touch of Serenity - Amber Russell of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Two Dads Cafe n Catering - Charles King & Randall Slagle of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Untetherd Media - Davin Brown of Kingsport, Tennessee.

• Veritas Insurance - Andrew Darlington of Johnson City, Tennessee.

• Window World of the Tri-Cities - Bobby & Sonya Pollard of Bristol, Tennessee.

This year’s awards have been revamped to be more inclusive. Categories that were industry-specific or based on gender or age, etc., have been eliminated. Awards will be presented for: Staying Power, New Business, Gazelle (for exceptional growth), Veteran-Owned, Innovation, Community Impact, and the Pivot award (for overcoming adversity). These categories will remain the same each year going forward.

The award winners will be announced at a private awards breakfast ceremony Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held at BANQ in downtown Kingsport. Others will be able to watch the event via Facebook livestream emceed by Rebecca Pepin, News 5 WCYB evening anchor.

The KOSBEs promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities they do business in.