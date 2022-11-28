 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KINGSPORT’S KOSBE AWARDS

Small business award finalists announced

The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists for the 2022 KOSBE Awards:

    • Abby Maddy & Company, LLC - Stefanie Weakley of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • AFI — Aldebaran Financial Insights - Peter Raber of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Azlinn Hope- Azlinn Edwards of Johnson City, Tennessee.

    • BluLis Boutique - Ashley Gentry of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Bombshell Salon - Amanda Ward of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Eric Donahue Photography - Eric Donahue of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Foundation Fitness - Josh Brock of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Home Instead - Erica Newman of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • It Takes A Village Clothing - Danielle Hagy of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Karissa Winstead, eXp Realty - Karissa Winstead Church Hill, Tennessee.

    • Kingsport Gifting Co - Cassie Rowe of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Kumon of Johnson City and Kingsport - Leena Agrawal of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Model City Tap House, LLC - Emmett Clark of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Payneless Beauty, LLC - Austin Payne of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • ReDesign Architecture Group - Kattie Casebolt of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Ribbons Physical Therapy, LLC - Sheree King of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Smudge Beauty Lounge - Mikayla Watkins of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Strategic Placement Group - Alexa Edwards of Blountville, Tennessee

    • Sugar High, LLC - Audrey Russell of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • The Laboratory - Adam Stallings & Ashton Smyth of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • The Middle Path, Inc - Hope Reneau of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • The Salt Oasis Kingsport - Anita Henley of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • The Science of Beauty MedSpa - Amanda Jackson of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • The Wicked Plant Shop - Jane Hall of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Touch of Serenity - Amber Russell of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Two Dads Cafe n Catering - Charles King & Randall Slagle of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Untetherd Media - Davin Brown of Kingsport, Tennessee.

    • Veritas Insurance - Andrew Darlington of Johnson City, Tennessee.

    • Window World of the Tri-Cities - Bobby & Sonya Pollard of Bristol, Tennessee.

This year’s awards have been revamped to be more inclusive. Categories that were industry-specific or based on gender or age, etc., have been eliminated. Awards will be presented for: Staying Power, New Business, Gazelle (for exceptional growth), Veteran-Owned, Innovation, Community Impact, and the Pivot award (for overcoming adversity). These categories will remain the same each year going forward.

The award winners will be announced at a private awards breakfast ceremony  Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held at BANQ in downtown Kingsport. Others will be able to watch the event via Facebook livestream emceed by Rebecca Pepin, News 5 WCYB evening anchor.  

The KOSBEs promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities they do business in.

