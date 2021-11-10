Skyline Fabricating in Buchanan County adds $675K to operations

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Skyline Fabricating Inc. is set to invest $675,000 to expand its operations in Buchanan County.

The company will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility in Southern Gap to meet increased demand in its steel and aluminum outside Virginia. This new facility will create 22 jobs, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Manufacturers like Skyline Fabricating recognize that Virginia is a great place to expand a business. It’s great news when a company that starts in Virginia continues to grow here,” Northam said.

Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority approved a $538,030 loan to the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority for site development and construction of the new building. The building will be lease-purchased by the Industrial Development Authority to Skyline, the release states.

Skyline Fabricating was founded in Buchanan County in 2016. It specializes in the construction of walkways, handrails and bridges, as well as aluminum fabrication, plasma cutting and mobile welding.