Sadler still racing with support of skill game manufacturer

While no longer behind the wheel, long-time NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler now operates a racing team that competes in regional races where both his car and the series are sponsored by a maker of electronic skill games.

Sadler, 52, co-owns a team with Virginia state Sen. Bill Stanley, that competes primarily in the Carolinas and Virginia on the SMART [Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams] Modified tour. Both the series and Sadler’s team are sponsored by Pace-O-Matic, a Duluth, Georgia-based software company that manufactures the skills games at the center of the lawsuit between Sadler and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Labonte is the team’s primary driver.

Pace-O-Matic also sponsors a podcast featuring Sadler and Stanley, who heads the legal team on the Sadler lawsuit.

Between 2018 and 2022 the company contributed $9,000 to Stanley’s campaigns, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In 2022, Pace-O-Matic contributed $1,000 each to the campaigns of Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell and Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon.

The company has contributed over $860,000 to both Democrat and Republican Virginia candidates, primarily for statewide and legislative offices, according to VPAP.

As a driver, Sadler made nearly 350 combined starts in NASCAR’s top three divisions between 1992 and 2019, scoring two wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Both wins occurred while driving for car owner Don Beverly in 1993 and 1994 when the team was sponsored by state tourism program Virginia is for Lovers, according to the website RacingReference.info.

His final seven series races occurred between 2014 and 2019 with cars sponsored by the Virginia Lottery.

Sadler made five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, including one for East Tennessee car owner Bob Jenkins. He made 19 Xfinity Series starts at BMS with his best result a sixth-place finish driving for Beverly in 1993. He won one Bristol pole position in 1997.

During his career Sadler made one start for Bristol car owner Ed Whitaker in 2000 and 10 starts for Bristol car owner Rick Goodwin when he and Whitaker were partners.

He also made two Bristol starts in the Truck Series.

His younger brother Elliott Sadler had 17 wins in NASCAR’s top three series, including the 2000 Food City 500 at Bristol, driving for Virginia’s Wood Brothers and two Bristol wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sadler Brothers Oil Company is one of the listed plaintiffs on the lawsuit.