 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rollison appointed to new role with Cumulus Media

  • Updated
  • 0
Cindy Rollison

Cindy Rollison has been named vice president/market manager for Cumulus Tri-Cities radio stations.

 Contributed Photo

Cumulus Media recently announced the appointment of Cindy Rollison as vice president/market manager for Cumulus Tri-Cities, Tennessee, which includes four radio stations in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol.

Rollison will fill the role vacated by Debbie Caso, vice president/market manager. Caso announced her retirement after 43 years with Cumulus Tri-Cities, Tennessee.

The appointment marks the return of Rollison to Cumulus Media; she has held multiple positions including vice president/market manager and sales manager/key account manager for the company’s former station group in Blacksburg, Virginia, from 2007 to 2018.

Rollison became vice president/general manager for Monticello Media-Blacksburg, Virginia, after the company’s purchase of the Cumulus Media stations in that market. Prior to rejoining Cumulus, Rollison served as regional marketing consultant for Mel Wheeler Inc. Radio and Digital Advertising since 2019.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ballad Health reports data breach

Ballad Health reports data breach

Ballad Health officials are reporting a data breach caused by an unauthorized person gaining access to an employee’s email account in January.

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts