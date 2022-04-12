Rollison appointed to new role with Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media recently announced the appointment of Cindy Rollison as vice president/market manager for Cumulus Tri-Cities, Tennessee, which includes four radio stations in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol.

Rollison will fill the role vacated by Debbie Caso, vice president/market manager. Caso announced her retirement after 43 years with Cumulus Tri-Cities, Tennessee.

The appointment marks the return of Rollison to Cumulus Media; she has held multiple positions including vice president/market manager and sales manager/key account manager for the company’s former station group in Blacksburg, Virginia, from 2007 to 2018.

Rollison became vice president/general manager for Monticello Media-Blacksburg, Virginia, after the company’s purchase of the Cumulus Media stations in that market. Prior to rejoining Cumulus, Rollison served as regional marketing consultant for Mel Wheeler Inc. Radio and Digital Advertising since 2019.