Robinson joins Farm Credit in Abingdon

Carol Robinson has joined the Abingdon branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), as a loan officer.
Robinson grew up in Buchanan County, Virginia, riding and caring for horses, but has called Abingdon home for most of her life. In high school, she participated in FFA, FHA, 4-H, and National Honor Society. She has an associate’s degree from Virginia Highlands Community College and a bachelor’s in Business Administration from King College in Bristol, Tennessee.
Robinson has more than 30 years of customer service experience in the financial industry, including managing an agriculture, commercial and consumer loan portfolio from origination to closing. Previously, Robinson held roles including bank teller, loan processor, loan documentation officer and vice president of ag business development.